Environmental damage fears over green laws

Environmentalists fear streamlined approval laws will hurt Australia’s flora and fauna, as the government moves to change the system before a review into it is complete.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley on Thursday introduced a bill to tweak environmental approvals, paving the way for the states to take over.

Ms Ley said the reforms would provide greater certainty on environmental protections.

“These reforms will unlock job-creating projects that will strengthen the economy and aid our COVID-19 economic recovery, without compromising Australia’s unique environment,” she said.

But environmental groups are up in arms, saying it will further harm fauna and flora.

The Australian Conservation Foundation says there’s nothing in the draft laws to improve environmental protections or to save animals like the koala and bilby.

Former Greens leader Bob Brown has accused the government of handing the environment to the wolves.

Under the changes, states must abide by a set of yet-to-be-developed national environmental standards.

The reform was prompted by a review of the system, which is not yet complete.

Former competition watchdog Graeme Samuel is conducting the review, which has so far found the current laws are ineffective and Australia’s environmental trajectory is unsustainable.

Professor Samuel recommended an independent environmental watchdog as part of his interim report.

The government has rejected the idea, but it’s supported by Labor, the Greens and environmental groups.

Labor and the Greens fear the government is rushing the changes, arguing Prof Samuel’s report should be finished before any draft laws are introduced.

His final report is due in October.

Ms Ley also introduced bills to implement export bans on waste plastic, paper, glass and tyres.

The waste has previously been buried in landfill or sent overseas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia’s waste is its responsibility.

“We’ve got to deal with it and recycle it and repurpose it and reuse it here, to both drive jobs in the recycling industry and improve the quality of our environment,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Mr Morrison said plastic waste in the ocean was a key issue for Australia’s Pacific and Southeast Asian neighbours.

“Waste plastics in oceans is destroying communities, it is destroying their livelihoods, it is destroying their health.”

The changes will keep the 645,000 tonnes of unprocessed plastic, paper, glass and tyres usually shipped overseas each year onshore.

Assistant environment minister Trevor Evans said the bill would encourage companies to take responsibility for the waste they generate.