Green light for $15bn Vodafone TPG merger

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Federal Court has cleared telecommunications companies Vodafone Australia and TPG to merge. Image by AAP Image/Luis Enrique Ascui)

company information

Green light for $15bn Vodafone TPG merger

By Caroline Schelle and Steven Deare

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 15:33:16

A $15 billion merger between Vodafone Australia and TPG has been given the green light, but the consumer watchdog says it will cause mobile data prices to rise. 

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission opposed the merger between the telecommunications companies in May last year on the grounds it would discourage competition in the market.

But Federal Court Justice John Middleton said the multi-billion dollar deal would not have that effect.

“To now leave Vodafone and TPG in its current state would not promote competition in the retail mobile market,” he said in his judgment on Thursday.

“A merger would not now, and would not likely in the relevant future, substantially lessen competition in the supply of retail mobile services in Australia.”

Instead he said the “rational and business-like solution” was for the companies to merge and be a “stronger competitive force” against giants Telstra and Optus.

“It is not for the ACCC or this court to engineer a competitive outcome,” the judge said.

The ACCC will consider whether to appeal. 

Vodafone chief executive Inaki Berroeta said all users, whether they be customers of Telstra, Optus, Vodafone or TPG, would benefit.

“The consumer in Australia wins with this decision,” he said.

“We’ll have a stronger player in the market with the ability to enter quickly the 5G market.”

The ACCC has argued TPG was well-placed to become Australia’s fourth player in mobile communications. 

Instead, the merger will concentrate power among Optus, Telstra and Vodafone, the ACCC says. 

However Mr Berroeta said competition was not just a matter of the number of competitors.

The ability to compete was also important, he said.

Vodafone has been building a 5G network and its first sites are due to offer service later this year.

The carrier will not work with TPG until the merger is clear of legal challenges.

Mr Berroeta said: “We will not do anything jointly until this thing is fully clear and we combine both companies.

“We do have standalone 5G plans and these are the plans we’re working on.”

He expected the iiNet, TPG and Vodafone brands would continue.

TPG executive chairman David Teoh was similarly upbeat following the court’s decision.

“TPG is very pleased with the Federal Court decision and looks forward to combining with VHA to create Australia’s newest fully integrated telecommunications operator,” Mr Teoh said. 

“We will work to finalise the other conditions to the merger as soon as possible.”

The share prices of TPG and Vodafone Australia’s joint owner Hutchison skyrocketed after their respective trading halts were lifted following the announcement.

Hutchison stock was 14.29 per cent higher at 16 cents in the final hour of trade on Thursday, having been as high as 18.5 cents after the halt, while TPG shares were up 10.88 per cent at $8.105.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims lamented the judgment as a “lost opportunity for lower prices for Australians”.

He said it would further entrench the dominance of giants Optus and Telstra, as well as Vodafone.

“They will all want to keep prices in a way that suits the three of them,” Mr Sims said.

He added the ACCC would continue to oppose mergers that it believed would lessen competition and it was successful in more than 80 per cent of cases.

“The future without a merger is uncertain. But we know that competition is lost when main incumbents acquire innovative new competitors,” Mr Sims said.

Latest news

flood

Kayaker dead as Qld floods shut schools

A kayaker has been found dead while a woman is missing in the Gold Coast hinterland as Queensland continues to be hit by heavy rains.

company information

Green light for $15bn Vodafone TPG merger

A $15 billion merger between TPG and Vodafone Australia has been given the green light after a Federal Court decision.

politics

Morrison dismisses fear of coalition split

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Michael McCormack has the full support of his Nationals colleagues, despite a group of rebels trying to bring him down.

crime, law and justice

More media charges dropped in Pell case

Prosecutors have dropped more charges against journalists and media outlets relating to reporting on Cardinal George Pell's sex abuse convictions.

politics

Labor leader shrugs off pro-coal breakaway

A pro-coal group of Labor members and senators has blindsided the party's leadership, who only discovered their existence through the media.

news

flood

Kayaker dead as Qld floods shut schools

A kayaker has been found dead while a woman is missing in the Gold Coast hinterland as Queensland continues to be hit by heavy rains.

sport

Summer Olympics

Virus not deterring Olympics organisers

Tokyo Olympics organisers say they are not considering postponing or cancelling the Games because of the coronavirus outbreak.

world

health

Virus deaths in China's Hubei rises by 242

China's Hubei province has reported a record rise of 242 new coronavirus deaths, and new cases rose to 14,840, after a new diagnosis methodology was adopted .