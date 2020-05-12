Green steel flagged as end to climate wars

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Grattan Institute says renewables could create hydrogen to develop green steel manufacturing. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Green steel flagged as end to climate wars

By Rebecca Gredley

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 12:30:48

Australia could solve its climate wars by using hydrogen to create steel, the Grattan Institute believes.

In a new report the think-tank says focusing on “green” steel production could create a multi-billion dollar export sector using Australia’s plentiful solar and wind resources.

Green steel is made from renewable hydrogen rather than coal.

It could also save the jobs of coal miners and others reliant on emissions intensive industries, whose work is threatened by efforts to fight climate change.

The federal government is eyeing hydrogen for its export potential, but the Grattan Institute says it would be cheaper to produce green steel in Australia than shipping hydrogen to countries without abundant renewable resources.

Having 6.5 per cent of the global steel market amounts to $65 billion in export revenue each year, and could create 25,000 manufacturing jobs.

According to the Grattan Institute it’s a win-win-win.

“It would create a new export industry, support carbon workers, and cut emissions,” the report says.

“For too long, adding value to Australia’s energy and minerals resources and creating sustainable jobs through manufacturing and exporting have been the stuff of dreams.

“Not anymore. If we get this right, we will resolve the great climate conundrum that has stretched our political fabric for more than a decade.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor says the government hopes to create a domestic hydrogen industry.

“Clean commodities made with Australian hydrogen will help us to become a world leader in the industry,” he said.

Labor’s energy spokesman Mark Butler think the government is more focused on spending taxpayer money on coal-fired power stations and the possibility of nuclear. 

“A COVID-19 recovery plan which is focused on investing in new industry and brings forward investment in new renewable projects will create tens of thousands of new jobs, stimulate regional economies, and deliver cheaper power prices,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

motor racing

Vettel set to leave Ferrari: reports

Sebastian Vettel will reportedly quit Ferrari at the end of the season due to a breakdown of talks, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo in the mix to replace him.

rugby league

Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

South Sydney star James Roberts has checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic following a meeting with NRL club officials two weeks ago.

Australian rules football

Gawn fears injury spike when AFL returns

Max Gawn says disjointed training programs during shutdown could see injury rates increase when the AFL returns, if players have not adequately prepared.

Australian rules football

AFL to navigate through training protocols

The AFL is working towards finalising its plans to restart the 2020 season but will need to find a way to settle on league-wide group training protocols first.

news

politics

Beijing barley barney branches out to beef

China has suspended imports from four Australian abattoirs, just days after announcing plans to slap an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley.

sport

rugby league

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

world

virus diseases

US car industry workers return to work

Despite fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the US, auto workers are starting to return to work and restrictions are being lifted.