Greenberg says broadcasters have had say

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Todd Greenberg insists the NRL have been in talks with TV "the whole way through" restart plans. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Greenberg says broadcasters have had say

By Scott Bailey

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 17:57:49

Todd Greenberg says he is disappointed by last week’s attack from Channel Nine and insists broadcasters have been included in discussions over the NRL’s proposed restart next month.

The NRL will meet with Nine and their other broadcast partners from Tuesday to determine what structure the league will take in 2020.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys will hold talks with Nine chief executive Hugh Marks, and while NRL CEO Greenberg will not join them he will meet with his Foxtel counterpart Patrick Delaney.

In a busy week for the NRL, Greenberg also revealed he planned to have discussions with NSW Health Minister Brad Izzard before the Apollo Committee reconvene on Friday.

But he insisted broadcasters had been part of the discussion as the NRL plans for what best suits all parties when the competition resumes on May 28.

“I’ve heard a couple of times that we have had no consultation with broadcasters. I can tell you categorically that’s not true,” Greenberg told the Continuous Call Team on Sunday.

“I have met with all three broadcasters in the past two weeks, and that includes Nine, Foxtel and (international rights holder) Sky TV.

“All of them have been in consultation with us the whole way through leading into these Project Apollo meetings and the concept of the structure of the tournament.”

Nine’s attack came over the what they claimed was a misuse of funds by head office, as well as reported frustration they were not involved in the Project Apollo discussions.

The network have also claimed their television contract had been unfulfilled by the code, and told the stock exchange last week they could save up to $130 million if the NRL was cancelled for 2020.

The scathing appraisal comes at a time when Greenberg’s position is under immense pressure, with his contract up at the end of the year.

“I was disappointed in some of those comments that came out from Nine last week,” Greenberg said. 

“Those discussions I think we should have together behind closed doors.

“The negotiations will get a bit robust and they are already a bit robust. 

“What’s clear is every business and every business model is under pressure as we are going through this health crisis.

“Revenue is falling in virtually everyone’s business. Broadcasters and clubs and players and the game are no different.”

Greenberg also defended the game against criticism it was trying to restart too early during the pandemic.

AFL heavyweight Jeff Kennett this weekend claimed the NRL were putting money ahead of player safety in their plans.

“If there are ways you can keep the industry going but ensure the safety of the people in that industry, and the broader public aren’t compromised, I think that’s a good thing,” Greenberg said.

“We won’t take any risks along the way (but) I don’t think we should be sitting around waiting for someone to tell us when it’s right. 

“We have got to push our way forward and try and find a way to get the game back on.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state's NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

rugby league

Greenberg says broadcasters have had say

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg insists broadcasters have been included "the whole way through" as talks ramp up ahead of the proposed season restart in late May.

Australian rules football

Meaningful AFL season still on: Anderson

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson is confident a "meaningful" AFL season will take place despite Victoria extending its coronavirus restrictions for another month.

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

rugby league

NSW Government letter outlines NRL return

A NSW Government letter shows the NRL can return despite coronavirus restrictions provided it meets a number of safe workplace requirements.

news

health

Tasmania shuts hospitals in virus outbreak

Tasmania is closing two hospitals in the northwest that are at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, the state government has announced.

sport

rugby league

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state's NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

world

politics

Assange fathered two children in embassy

A lawyer for Julian Assange is pleading for his release from a UK jail and revealed they are in a relationship and have two young children together.