Toby Greene is one of three key Giants inclusions for their grand final rematch against the Tigers. Image by Mark Nolan/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Greene back for AFL grand final rematch

By Oliver Caffrey

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 19:03:09

Star forward Toby Greene has overcome a shin injury and will line up in GWS’s crunch AFL encounter with Richmond on Friday night.

The enigmatic Greene was sorely missed in last week’s 20-point defeat to the Lions and is one of three key Giants inclusions for their grand final rematch against the Tigers.

GWS need to turn their season around quickly after slumping to 13th on the ladder with a 3-4 record – their worst start to a year since 2014.

But facing Richmond for the first time since the Giants’ disastrous 89-point grand final defeat could be the inspiration they need to kick-start their season.

Ruckman Sam Jacobs and forward Daniel Lloyd join Greene back in Leon Cameron’s team for the clash at Giants Stadium, with big man Shane Mumford (neck) making way alongside Jackson Hately and Bobby Hill (both omitted).

The Tigers have replaced the injured Josh Caddy (hamstring) with 21-year-old Patrick Naish.

In a major boost for flailing North Melbourne, highly regarded young guns Luke Davies-Uniacke, Nick Larkey and Cam Zurhaar are back for the Kangaroos’ clash with Carlton at the Gabba on Saturday.

Experienced Sydney forward Sam Reid will play his first game of the season when the Swans battle Hawthorn at the SCG on the same day.

The injury-plagued Reid is one of five Swans recalled, along with small forwards Lewis Taylor and Sam Reid. Key pair Will Hayward (knee) and George Hewett (back) have succumbed to injury.

Ladder-leaders Port Adelaide have dropped experienced big man Justin Westhoff for Saturday night’s game against St Kilda at the Adelaide Oval.

Defender Ryan Burton and small forward Steven Motlop drop out with injury, while Brad Ebert and Riley Bonner return.

Essendon have swapped ruckmen, dropping Andrew Phillips and recalling Tom Bellchambers as the Bombers travel to take on winless Adelaide on Sunday.

The Crows welcome back defender Rory Atkins from a shoulder injury and have also included forgotten-man Bryce Gibbs in an extended squad.

Brisbane have been dealt a major blow by losing ruckman Stefan Martin for up to eight weeks with stress fractures in his back.

Inexperienced Lions big man Archie Smith will be forced to take on star Melbourne ruckman Max Gawn in Sunday night’s clash at Metricon Stadium.

