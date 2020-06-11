Discover Australian Associated Press

The Greens have laid out a plan for phasing out coalmining and switching to renewable energy. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Greens seek parliament tick for coal ban

By Finbar O'Mallon

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 10:37:32

Mining and burning coal in Australia would be banned in 2030 as a new authority oversees a shift to renewables, under laws proposed by the Greens.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has laid out his party’s “Green New Deal” in parliament on Wednesday, saying it would create jobs while saving the environment.

“It gives the government the tools that are needed for a safe climate,” Mr Bandt said.

Executives who ran companies that burned or mined thermal coal, which is used for energy, after the ban would face up to seven years in jail.

Miners thrown out of work would transition to mining minerals needed for renewable energy, or be involved in building renewable infrastructure.

Communities whose economies were reliant on the coalmining sector would receive government support.

“We owe these people a debt of gratitude for helping power our country and keeping the lights on,” Mr Bandt said.

The new authority, Renew Australia, would help the government and the energy sector move to clean energy.

