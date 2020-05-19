Discover Australian Associated Press

Greg Inglis waves farewell to fans in 2019 - but has confirmed a comeback to league with Warrington. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

By AAP

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 23:04:34

Rugby league great Greg Inglis is coming out of retirement to join Warrington in the English Super League for the 2021 season.

The 33-year-old fullback retired in April last year after long-running battles with knee and shoulder injuries.

The move comes as a shock, particularly after the South Sydney and Melbourne Storm star had also battled mental health issues.

But Inglis, who played an integral part in the Rabbitohs’ 2014 grand final triumph – their first in 43 years, was upbeat about re-igniting his career.

“I can’t wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage,” he said.

“I’ve seen the success the team have had in the Challenge Cup and I want to help the team to deliver more glory.

“I’ve played over in England many times in representative footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are.

“To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I’m looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team.”

Widely regarded as one of the best players of the last two decades, the powerhouse back played 263 NRL games, made 32 State of Origin appearances for Queensland and logged 39 Tests for Australia.

According to reports Inglis had been contemplating a return to the game for several months and will now do so with the Wolves. 

He is friends with Warrington head coach Steve Price.

“This signing is a gift to every one of our fantastic members and partners who are currently experiencing difficult times,” said Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick.

“We wanted to give everyone something to look forward to and to say thank you for their extraordinary loyalty. With this in mind we were extra motivated to get this deal completed.

“Greg is considered to be one of the greatest rugby league players of the modern era. To see him pull on the primrose and blue will be a historical moment in Warrington Wolves and Super League’s timeline.”

Just when rugby league in England returns is up in the air.

July’s Challenge Cup final – of which Warrington are the holders – was postponed on Tuesday and the sport has also received a 16 million pound ($A30 million) government loan to help it through.

