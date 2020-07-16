Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said if people don't follow the rules, restrictions could tighten. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Grim warning as Vic records 238 new cases

By Benita Kolovos

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 22:30:02

The scale of Victoria’s ongoing coronavirus outbreak has the state’s chief health officer warning that more deaths will come.

A woman in her 90s died overnight, after a man and a woman in their 80s died in hospital on Tuesday. 

It brings the number of Victorians killed by the virus to 27 and the national toll to 111. 

Victoria recorded 238 new cases on Wednesday, the 10th day in a row the state has recorded a triple-digit increase, with just 29 linked to known outbreaks and 209 under investigation.

There are 105 people in hospital with the virus – an increase of 20 since Tuesday – including 27 in intensive care.

“These hospitalisation numbers are of great concern to us,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Wednesday.

The state’s chief health officer Brett Sutton warned the death toll will rise due to the ongoing surge of new coronavirus cases. 

“When we have 238 cases every day, we are looking at two to three deaths in a week’s time, so we have to have these numbers decrease,” he said. 

Prof Sutton said Australia had one of the best ICU survival rates in the world, largely because hospitals haven’t been overwhelmed with thousands of new coronavirus cases each day.

Meanwhile, two new outbreaks have emerged at aged care facilities, with nine cases linked to Embracia Aged Care in Moonee Valley and two at St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner.

The state’s largest aged care cluster at Menarock Life nursing home in Essendon has also grown, with 29 staff and residents now infected.  

Thirty-three people have tested positive to COVID-19 at Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham, which supplies beef, lamb and pork to Coles supermarkets, while 21 workers at JBS Abbatoir in Brooklyn have also contracted the virus. 

Prof Sutton said the nature of the state’s latest outbreaks were “trickier” than those in the past, which were predominantly returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

“It won’t be as easy to drive numbers down with the community transmission out there,” he said, noting mandatory mask-wearing “shouldn’t be off the table”.

“It’s a risk not to have them, especially with the transmission going on in Melbourne.”  

It comes as the source of Sydney’s Crossroads Hotel cluster – which now totals 34 – has been identified as a Melbourne man who attended a party at the venue on July 3. 

He entered the state before the Victoria-NSW border closed.

Almost 550 fines have been issued since the state returned to stage three lockdown last week.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said police have checked thousands of homes, businesses and public places.

“The reasons for leaving your premises are well known. I can say that they don’t include playing Pokemon,” Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said.

He noted two people were fined for playing the game in their car.

A man was also fined for refusing to leave a KFC restaurant, just days after 16 people were fined $26,000 when caught eating KFC at a party in Dandenong.

“Clearly KFC is popular during the lockdown,” Mr Nugent said.

The premier said if people don’t follow the rules, restrictions could tighten.

“How long restrictions are, the nature of those restrictions, how many people have to go to hospital, how many people are in intensive care and how many people ultimately die – that is all the product of how hard we all work,” Mr Andrews said.

While Mr Andrews and Prof Sutton said Victorians would be given notice of what harsher restrictions looked like if it came to that, the state opposition wants details released now.

There are 1931 active cases in Victoria, with a total of 4448 cases since the pandemic began.

