Gritty Swans hand Kangaroos first AFL loss

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sydney have scored an impressive 11-point win over North Melbourne in their AFL clash at Marvel. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Gritty Swans hand Kangaroos first AFL loss

By Anna Harrington

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 16:24:13

Sydney have returned to the AFL winners’ list and handed North Melbourne their first defeat of the season, triumphing by 11 points at Marvel Stadium.

The Swans overcame a slow start on Saturday afternoon to seize control of the contest, taking the lead early in the second term and never looking back, going on to win 10.11 (71) to 8.12 (60).

The result leaves both teams in the top half of the ladder on two wins and one loss apiece.

North Melbourne suffered a blow before the opening bounce with Ben Cunnington a late withdrawal due to a back issue, replaced by former GWS player Aiden Bonar, who made his club debut.

The Kangaroos flew out of the blocks with Ben Brown booting the first two goals of the match before Sydney’s run of five-consecutive majors.

North Melbourne were left to rue wastefulness up forward – booting just three goals across the second and third quarters to Sydney’s eight.

The Swans rallied from their round-two loss to Essendon with an impressive performance, with slick ball movement from the midfield on display, especially in the third term.

Tom Papley and Isaac Heeney sparked the Swans to a three-goal lead early in the third quarter and they extended it to 27 points by the final break.

The Kangaroos mounted a final-quarter comeback, booting three goals while keeping the Swans goalless, but were unable to claw back Sydney’s lead.

Midfield stalwart Josh Kennedy and young gun Ollie Florent were excellent with 22 disposals apiece, while Luke Parker and James Rowbottom also impressed.

The Kangaroos clearly missed Cunnington’s grunt work in midfield but Jy Simpkin continued his strong start to the season, racking up 26 disposals, eight clearances and a goal, while Todd Goldstein (35 hitouts) was superb in the ruck.

Sydney tall Tom McCartin came from the ground in the final quarter after a heavy landing from a marking contest and did not return.

The Swans made a late pre-game change, with Hayden McLean replacing Justin McInerney to give the Swans extra height. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Essendon game postponed after COVID scare

Essendon's AFL match with the Melbourne Demons has been postponed after Bombers star Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

Warriors sack NRL coach Stephen Kearney

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has been sacked after the club's 40-12 NRL loss to South Sydney.

Australian rules football

Gritty Swans hand Kangaroos first AFL loss

Sydney have handed North Melbourne their first loss of the AFL season with an 11-point victory at Marvel Stadium.

rugby league

NRL coronavirus bubble to burst on Sunday

Some biosecurity measures have been relaxed for NRL players and staff from Sunday, the league has announced.

Australian rules football

Dogs, Bontempelli take revenge on GWS

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his players felt guilty over how Marcus Bontempelli was treated in last year's elimination final thrashing to GWS.

news

virus diseases

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

sport

Australian rules football

Essendon game postponed after COVID scare

Essendon's AFL match with the Melbourne Demons has been postponed after Bombers star Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Juneteenth rally caps weeks of US protests

Juneteenth observances in the US, marking the abolition of slavery, have capped nearly four weeks of protests over the death of a black man George Floyd.