Brody Mihocek (L) has kicked three goals in Collingwood's 52-point AFL win over the Western Bulldogs Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Grundy stars as Collingwood tame Bulldogs

By Shayne Hope

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 22:14:21

Brodie Grundy’s shadow loomed large over the Western Bulldogs again as the All-Australian big man led Collingwood to a 52-point win on Friday night with a dominant display in the ruck.

Grundy earned a maximum six Brownlow votes from two matches against the Bulldogs last year and re-asserted his authority early at Marvel Stadium as the Magpies kicked the first four goals of their 2020 season opener.

They piled on eight of the first nine majors before the Dogs finally bit back, but the damage had been done as Collingwood held their opponents at arm’s length for most of the night to post a comfortable 13.8 (86) to 5.4 (34) victory.

It was an impressive first-up display by Nathan Buckley’s side in a contest between two teams widely expected to finish towards the pointy end of the ladder this season.

The Magpies’ midfield masterclass was led by the usual suspects, with skipper Scott Pendlebury (25 disposals) shaking off a health scare and Taylor Adams (26) overcoming a hip injury to play key roles.

Chris Mayne (29) and Steele Sidebottom (26) were also busy as Jeremy Howe played his intercepting role to perfection across half-back.

Grundy again got the measure of highly-rated Bulldogs youngster Tim English to provide a platform for the Pies clearance advantage (34-21), which included a 15-5 dominance in centre square clearances.

The Pies’ star was almost as effective at ground level as he was in the air, kicking an early goal and finishing with 19 disposals, four clearances and five inside-50s.

He had 37 hit-outs to English’s 11.

Wayward goal-kicking prevented Grundy (1.3) having an even bigger impact as Brody Mihocek (three), Josh Daicos and Mason Cox (two each) all kicked multiple majors.

Son-of-a-gun Tyler Brown finished with 15 disposals in a lively AFL debut and set up brother Callum Brown for a first-quarter goal.

Lachie Hunter (21 disposals) and Bailey Smith (23) worked hard but the Bulldogs were ultimately outclassed in the middle, which led to a lop-sided inside-50 count (42-22).

The Bulldogs’ new-look tall forward line wasn’t given a good opportunity to shine.

Josh Bruce, Aaron Naughton and Lewis Young managed just one goal between them, to former St Kilda spearhead Bruce.

Mature-age debutant Ben Cavarra booted a goal with his first kick for the Bulldogs.

Collingwood were awarded the Robert Rose Cup, contested annually by the two clubs since the start of the century.

Grundy was voted best afield by an expert panel and awarded the Bob Rose-Charlie Sutton Medal.

