The Melbourne quarantine security guards didn't get the training they needed, Sally McManus says. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Guards not to blame for Vic outbreak: ACTU

By AAP

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 07:48:32

The ACTU has gone in to bat for the Melbourne security guards being blamed for allowing the coronavirus to escape from hotels being used to quarantine Victorians returning from overseas.

“They’ve been vilified for quite a while now,” ACTU head Sally McManus told Nine’s Today Show on Tuesday.

“But essentially the employers didn’t give them the training they needed.”

An inquiry into the botched quarantine program heard on Monday “99 per cent” of Victoria’s second wave of coronavirus infections could be linked to breaches at the hotels.

The inquiry was told there was confusion over the use of masks, with guards being told not to wear the personal protective equipment even though they were interacting with the returnees.

The advice stated there was no need for security guards to wear PPE when greeting guests in the lobby, taking them out for fresh air breaks or when making doorway visits if physical distancing could be maintained.

Infectious disease expert Professor Lindsay Grayson told the inquiry that advice was “inappropriate”.

“It’s not just about the 1.5 metres (distance), PPE is needed anyway because there is a level of the unpredictability of that 1.5 metres suddenly becoming less in those scenarios,” he said.

Prof Grayson said security guards should have been wearing eye protection, gloves, a gown and a mask when interacting with returned travellers or handling objects belonging to them. 

“They didn’t even know the basics,” Ms McManus said.

She blamed the “whole cocktail of danger” on use of contractors and subcontractors by security organisers.

“And in the end, of course, you only need one person to spread it … It goes into families and then it spreads … and before you know it, you’ve got the disaster we’ve got in Victoria,” she said.

The inquiry resumes on Tuesday.

