More tickets to ride coming up in NSW

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Passenger capacity on NSW public transport will be lifted from July 1 as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More tickets to ride coming up in NSW

By Sophie Moore and Angelo Risso

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 18:36:30

It’s still not “all aboard”, but NSW’s public transport passenger levels are slowly overcoming coronavirus constraints.

The state government will from July 1 lift guidelines on daily capacity across the public transport network to 1.3 million – up from about 875,000.

The pre-coronavirus daily network capacity was about 2.2 million people.

The change means more people can jump on trains, buses and ferries than previously deemed appropriate, but Premier Gladys Berejiklian nevertheless encouraged workers to keep staggering start times to avoid peak hour rushes.

Buses and trains would continue to be cleaned at least three times daily.

From July 1 a train will be able to carry 68 commuters per carriage, while 23 commuters can sit on a bus and 450 people can take a ferry.

“This is pleasing for those people who work in places like the CBD or people who do rely on public transport,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’re still encouraging people to travel outside the peak where possible, but now we will have extra capacity in the peak, almost doubling capacity.

“More people will be resuming their jobs in their workplace.”

Meanwhile, regional NSW saleyards will also be back in business for both vendors and buyers with restrictions eased on attendance numbers.

Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said there had been reports smaller-scale producers had been barred from attending the sales in favour of larger operators.

Food, livestock and fibre auctions are allowed to operate as normal under NSW’s restrictions, so long as people adhere to social distancing.

And it was critical they reopened to allow producers to restock following the devastating black summer bushfires and drought, Mr Marshall said.

“Therefore, there is no reason why saleyards should be imposing specific restrictions on different classes of buyers and sellers,” he added.

NSW reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday – all travellers in hotel quarantine – from almost 7900 tests.

There are no cases in intensive care.

Ms Berejiklian this week credited the hotel quarantine system for returned travellers with keeping the community safe during the pandemic.

She said infection rates in returned overseas travellers have been high, with up to four per cent testing positive.

The premier also this week suggested she was open to using the hotel quarantine system to get international students back into universities, but insisted there would be no shortening of the 14-day quarantine.

In the latest easing of restrictions, the 50-person limit on indoor venues will be scrapped from July 1, while outdoor venues with seating of up to 40,000 will be allowed to hold 25 per cent capacity.

NSW Health on Monday also declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House aged care home over, with 37 residents and 34 staff catching the virus at the western Sydney facility and 19 residents dying.

Latest sport

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

rugby league

NRL clubs hope to be home in a fortnight

NRL clubs waim to be back playing at their traditional home grounds by round eight but a decision has yet to be made by the league.

sport

Qld stadiums allowed to host 2000 fans

Queensland's NRL and AFL clubs are "absolutely pumped" following the announcement that the state's stadiums will be able to host up to 2000 fans from Saturday.

Australian rules football

Hardwick tips steady rise in AFL scoring

Richmond have been hard at work to improve their offensive output in the AFL after kicking just five goals in their dour draw with Collingwood.

Australian rules football

Hawks, Tigers expecting hot AFL contest

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson and Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick have tipped bruised egos to result in a ferocious AFL battle on Thursday night.

news

homicide

Car, screams key to 1st Claremont murder

Blood curdling screams and the sighting of a car that looked like the accused Claremont murderer's work vehicle are central to the Sarah Spiers case.

sport

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Indian PM yet to comment on China clash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to comment on a border clash with China, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.