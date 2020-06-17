More tickets to ride coming up in NSW

It’s still not “all aboard”, but NSW’s public transport passenger levels are slowly overcoming coronavirus constraints.

The state government will from July 1 lift guidelines on daily capacity across the public transport network to 1.3 million – up from about 875,000.

The pre-coronavirus daily network capacity was about 2.2 million people.

The change means more people can jump on trains, buses and ferries than previously deemed appropriate, but Premier Gladys Berejiklian nevertheless encouraged workers to keep staggering start times to avoid peak hour rushes.

Buses and trains would continue to be cleaned at least three times daily.

From July 1 a train will be able to carry 68 commuters per carriage, while 23 commuters can sit on a bus and 450 people can take a ferry.

“This is pleasing for those people who work in places like the CBD or people who do rely on public transport,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’re still encouraging people to travel outside the peak where possible, but now we will have extra capacity in the peak, almost doubling capacity.

“More people will be resuming their jobs in their workplace.”

Meanwhile, regional NSW saleyards will also be back in business for both vendors and buyers with restrictions eased on attendance numbers.

Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said there had been reports smaller-scale producers had been barred from attending the sales in favour of larger operators.

Food, livestock and fibre auctions are allowed to operate as normal under NSW’s restrictions, so long as people adhere to social distancing.

And it was critical they reopened to allow producers to restock following the devastating black summer bushfires and drought, Mr Marshall said.

“Therefore, there is no reason why saleyards should be imposing specific restrictions on different classes of buyers and sellers,” he added.

NSW reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday – all travellers in hotel quarantine – from almost 7900 tests.

There are no cases in intensive care.

Ms Berejiklian this week credited the hotel quarantine system for returned travellers with keeping the community safe during the pandemic.

She said infection rates in returned overseas travellers have been high, with up to four per cent testing positive.

The premier also this week suggested she was open to using the hotel quarantine system to get international students back into universities, but insisted there would be no shortening of the 14-day quarantine.

In the latest easing of restrictions, the 50-person limit on indoor venues will be scrapped from July 1, while outdoor venues with seating of up to 40,000 will be allowed to hold 25 per cent capacity.

NSW Health on Monday also declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House aged care home over, with 37 residents and 34 staff catching the virus at the western Sydney facility and 19 residents dying.