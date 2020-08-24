Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Michael Gunner's Labor has retained government after the weekend's Northern Territory election. Image by Charlie Bliss/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Gunner’s Labor claim victory in NT poll

By Aaron Bunch and Paul Osborne

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 19:54:21

Labor has claimed victory in the Northern Territory election with the latest result count confirming the party will hold at least 13 seats in the 25-member assembly.

Michael Gunner said he did not see victory “as a reward, but as a renewal of our responsibilities to Territorians”.

“In backing Labor, you chose the future over the past. You chose stability and certainty. You chose strong and secure borders. You chose jobs, not cuts,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook on Monday evening.

“I know that your support, your faith, comes with a simple instruction to my team: just keep working. And we will.”

CLP leader Lia Finocchiaro said it was now clear Labor had enough seats for form government.

“I called Michael Gunner a short time ago to congratulate him and the Labor Party on winning the election, and urged him to move immediately to take real action on the economy,” Mrs Finocchiaro said in a statement.

“The rhetoric from the Gunner government about ‘saving jobs and savings lives’ needs to stop and tangible action must be taken without delay.”

The most recent figures from the Northern Territory Electoral Commission show Labor ahead in 16 seats, with the Country Liberals leading in six, independents in two and the Territory Alliance in one.

A formal declaration of the poll is not scheduled until September 7, as postal votes are still coming in.

Labor was ahead in Arafura, Arnhem, Barkly, Blain, Casuarina, Drysdale, Fannie Bay, Fong Lim, Johnston, Karama, Gwoja, Namatjira, Nightcliff, Port Darwin, Sanderson and Wanguri.

The CLP appeared on track to win Braitling, Brennan, Daly, Katherine, Nelson and Spillett.

Independents will hold Mulka and Goyder, while the Territory Alliance is set to take Araluen.

Alliance leader Terry Mills was the biggest casualty of election night, losing his seat of Blain. 

Latest news

politics

Vic Libs feel the heat on branch stacking

Branch-stacking allegations have been levelled against members of the Victorian Liberals, but the party's deputy leader is standing by his colleagues.

politics

Gunner's Labor claim victory in NT poll

Michael Gunner's government have retained power in the Northern Territory, with the latest count showing Labor ahead in 16 seats.

epidemic and plague

'Vicious cycle' of shortages at aged home

An independent review into the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House in Sydney found poor infection control led to shortages of staff and protective equipment.

mining

Rio executives spared axe over caves blast

Rio Tinto's board has found there was no individual directly responsible for its destruction of sacred sites in Western Australia.

disease

Vic wants to extend state of emergency

Victoria has had 15 coronavirus deaths, taking the state's toll to 430 and the national figure to 517, but new case numbers dropped sharply to 116.

news

politics

Vic Libs feel the heat on branch stacking

Branch-stacking allegations have been levelled against members of the Victorian Liberals, but the party's deputy leader is standing by his colleagues.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers' Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been found not guilty of striking Essendon's Michael Hurley at the AFL tribunal.

world

terrorism

Victims reveal grief at NZ terror hearing

The New Zealand High Court has heard the March 15 terrorist Brenton Tarrant hoped to burn down the Christchurch mosques where he killed 51 people last year.