Guns N’ Roses rips into Trump over virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Guns N' Roses have a t-shirt out slamming Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Guns N’ Roses rips into Trump over virus

By Jordan Moreau

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 14:59:37

Guns N’ Roses has slammed President Donald Trump and his response to the coronavirus pandemic with a t-shirt for sale that reads “Live ‘N Let Die With COVID 45.”

The rock band unveiled the new shirt on its Twitter account on Wednesday, and posted it on its merchandise website.

The shirts sell for $25 ($A38.50) each and all proceeds go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The jab at Trump comes a week after the president visited an Arizona factory that makes protective N95 face masks.

During the visit, however, he did not wear a mask of his own.

While Trump was there, employees played Guns N’ Roses’ 1991 hit “Live and Let Die” in the background. The music was so loud, it was nearly impossible to hear Trump speaking.

The band’s frontman Axl Rose is no stranger to slamming the current administration. Last week, he tweeted at Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and called him an “a-hole.”

“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a-hole,” Rose wrote to his 1.2 million followers.

Mnuchin then replied back, saying “What have you done for the country lately?” However, he mistakenly included an emoji of the Liberian flag, then deleted it and reposted the same message with the American flag.

Rose noticed the emoji error and replied, “My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast want a run of home games later in the AFL season to make up for having to restart the 2020 campaign with a succession of matches interstate.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

Brisbane Broncos will host Parramatta Eels on the return night of the NRL on May 28.

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren following the 2020 season.

news

politics

China must respect Australian values: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will stand its ground on calls for a global coronavirus inquiry despite infuriating the Chinese government.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

world

economy, business and finance

WTO chief Azevedo to depart a year early

The head of the World Trade Organisation has announced he will step down a year early as the body struggles to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.