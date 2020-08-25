Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Host Osher Gunsberg says The Masked Singer followed protocols despite several crew testing positive. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Gunsberg explains Masked Singer shutdown

By Callum Godde

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 07:19:20

A television show that shared studio facilities in Melbourne with 10’s The Masked Singer has halted production after a dancer on the celebrity singing program caught the coronavirus.

Channel Nine confirmed its quiz show Millionaire Hotseat is the second show to go into hiatus in the Victorian capital after TMS temporarily pulled the plug when more crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The dancer on the set of TMS in Melbourne’s Docklands has been hailed for raising the alarm just hours before the filming of the finale.

The entire production team, including host Osher Gunsberg and celebrity judges Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes, are in self-isolation.

Gunsberg revealed the Network Ten show, in which masked celebrities compete against each other in a singing competition, was two hours away from recording its grand finale.

“We are ready to go and … this young person put their hand up and said, ‘Hang on, guys, I’m not feeling so great, I should probably let you know this’,” he told The Project on Sunday.

“They were brave enough to pull the emergency brake on this freight train.

“We hit stop and everything shut down.”

Gunsberg, who is awaiting his test result, hoped their courage would serve as an example to others.

“Nothing is as important as everyone’s safety,” he said.

The show was granted an exemption to keep filming in Melbourne despite the city’s strict stage four lockdown restrictions.

“There are some productions if they weren’t to continue then they would be lost to Victoria,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Sunday.

“It’s done on a case-by-case basis and it’s always accompanied by a COVIDSafe Plan.”

Chief health officer Brett Sutton said some crew had tested positive but insisted it did not necessarily mean there had been a breach of any guidelines.

Gunsberg said the show’s producers had been working “hand in glove” with the Department of Health and Human Services to prove production was safe.

“I’m really militant about this stuff (COVID-19),” he said.

“I’ve never been on a stricter set, on a more segregated set.

“Everyone was working in little pods. No people crossed over.”

The Victorian health department is continuing to investigate the outbreak.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been found not guilty of striking Essendon's Michael Hurley at the AFL tribunal.

Australian rules football

AFL sheds jobs amid further financial pain

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

soccer

Victory back inexperienced Brebner in A-L

Melbourne Victory have backed inexperienced coach Grant Brebner to lead the A-League powerhouse through a massive rebuild.

Australian rules football

AFL players open to extended 2021 season

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says footballers are willing to consider an expanded 2021 season if it means receiving their full pay next year.

news

health

Stoush brews over Vic emergency extension

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is facing fierce opposition to a proposed 12-month extension to state of emergency laws to manage the coronavirus crisis.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

world

politics

Navalny likely poisoned, says Germany

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Alexei Navalny, a longtime critic of Vladimir Putin, was likely poisoned and needs protection.