GWS edge Tigers in AFL grand-final rematch

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Toby Greene (second left) scored five goals as GWS edged Richmond in their final AFL season warm-up. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

GWS edge Tigers in AFL grand-final rematch

By Rob Forsaith

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 15:46:09

GWS have defeated Richmond by 14 points in an entertaining AFL grand-final rematch at Wagga Wagga, where a coming-together involving Jeremy Cameron and Tigers’ Kane Lambert provided the only concern for either club in the pre-season clash.

Toby Greene booted five goals and created a couple of others to be best on ground as the star-studded teams produced a contest befitting a far grander stage, the highlight of which was Sydney Stack’s second-quarter screamer for the Tigers in which he clambered on top of Greene.

Momentum shifted frequently and the lead changed repeatedly before Greene’s three goals in the third quarter helped the Giants pull ahead.

The small forward, fresh from a four-goal haul when he played alongside Dustin Martin for Victoria, then slotted a late settler as GWS prevailed 17.7 (109) to 14.11 (95).

“It was good to get a good hit-out … I was lucky to get on the end of a few,” Greene told Fox Footy.

“Well done to him (Stack), it was a good mark. I was having a few words to him then he did that, so he had the last laugh.”

It will do little to soothe the heartbreak they endured in last year’s grand final, when the Tigers dished out an 89-point walloping, but the pulsating game confirmed both teams should be premiership contenders again in 2020.

Giants coach Leon Cameron will be pleased with the victory but even more so with the fact his club appeared to avoid any further injuries after Tim Taranto’s knock last week resulted in a shoulder reconstruction.

However, GWS spearhead Jeremy Cameron will be anxious to learn the match review officer’s assessment of his collision with Lambert that knocked the Tiger out in the second term.

The reigning Coleman medallist chased after Lambert then tumbled to the ground as the ball was knocked clear of the boundary line, making contact with the midfielder’s head.

Lambert trudged off Robertson Oval, was assessed for concussion and played no further part in the match.

GWS, having belted Sydney by 94 points in their only other pre-season game, regained Greene, Cameron, Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly, Lachie Whitfield and Nick Haynes on Sunday.

Jackson Hately (29 disposals) put his hand up to fill the void left by Taranto’s long-term absence, while utility Matt de Boer was unleashed as a pinch-hitting ruckman and gave impressive recruit Sam Jacobs some respite.

Tom Lynch booted four goals and Martin starred, while Stack was among the most impressive of the non-premiership Tigers.

Richmond’s next match is the AFL season opener against Carlton on March 19, while GWS host Geelong at Giants Stadium in round one on March 21.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

GWS edge Tigers in AFL grand-final rematch

Toby Greene's five goals have helped GWS to a 14-point win over Richmond in their final AFL pre-season game.

cricket

T20 World Cup final could set crowd record

With ticket sales passing 80,000, a women's sport world record crowd could be achieved at the MCG for the Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India.

sport

Virus causes more sport havoc worldwide

The coronavirus outbreak has brought more disruption to the sporting world with Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne taking precautions in South Africa.

cricket

Labuschagne smacks ton, Aust swept in ODIs

Australia have slumped to a 3-0 series defeat in South Africa with a six-wicket loss in Potchefstroom, despite Marnus Labuschagne's maiden ODI century.

soccer

Sky Blues power past Victory in A-League

Sydney FC have come from a goal down to defeat Melbourne Victory 4-1 at Marvel Stadium, dealing a crushing blow to their A-League rival's fading finals hopes.

news

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

A man in his 80s has died in NSW after contracting COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed, taking the nationwide toll to three.

sport

cricket

T20 World Cup final could set crowd record

With ticket sales passing 80,000, a women's sport world record crowd could be achieved at the MCG for the Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India.

world

virus diseases

Italy's lock down restricts millions

Around a quarter of Italy's population will have their movements severely restricted, as the country steps up its battle to stop the spread of coronavirus.