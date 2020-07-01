H.Kong law signals more authoritarian era

Crimes of secession and sedition will be punished in Hong Kong with sentences of up to life in prison under China’s national security law.

Beijing unveiled the national security law it is imposing on Hong Kong on Tuesday, stoking concern it heralds a more authoritarian era for China’s most freewheeling city.

Particulars of the law are expected to ratchet up tensions with the US, Britain and other Western governments amid fears it will crush freedoms in the global financial hub.

“As Beijing now treats Hong Kong as ‘One Country, One System,’ so must the United States,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement.

“We urge Beijing to immediately reverse course.

“The United States will continue to take strong actions against those who smothered Hong Kong’s freedom and autonomy.”

EU Council president Charles Michel told a news conference the bloc deplored the decision.

“This law risks seriously undermining the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong and having a detrimental effect on the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law,” he said on Tuesday.

In London, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the legislation a “grave step”.

“We are deeply concerned by unconfirmed reports that Beijing has passed the national security law,” Raab said.

In Tokyo, top government officials called the legislation “regrettable”, saying it undermined credibility in the “one country, two systems” formula.

The much-anticipated law took effect from 3pm GMT on June 30, an hour before the 23rd anniversary of the handover of the former British colony to Chinese rule in 1997.

Also likely to unnerve pro-democracy activists and Western governments is a prison term of up to life for the crime of colluding with foreign forces.

China’s central government will exercise jurisdiction over the enforcement of the national security legislation and it will trump Hong Kong law in the event of a conflict, according to the law, confirming draft details released this month.

Critics of the law, which was not made public until after it was passed, have slammed the lack of transparency up to the moment it was unveiled and the speed at which it was pushed through.

China’s government says the law is necessary to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces following anti-government protests that escalated in June last year and plunged the city into its biggest crisis in decades.

Officials in Beijing and Hong Kong have tried to ease concerns about the law, saying it will not erode the city’s high degree of autonomy promised for 50 years under a “one country, two systems” formula that guarantees freedoms not seen on the mainland.

The law comes on the eve of the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover, when protesters traditionally take to the streets to air grievances over everything from high property prices to mainland interference in the city.

Authorities banned the annual rally this year, citing coronavirus.

Opposition politicians and critics say the legislation will crush the city’s freedoms and is the most significant move ever by Beijing in a sustained and concerted campaign to assert its authority over Hong Kong and bring it to heel.