Haircuts, flowers as Greek lockdown eases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Customers are back in hair salons in Greece after some coronavirus restrictions were lifted. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Haircuts, flowers as Greek lockdown eases

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 19:23:21

Greek hair salons, flower shops and bookstores have reopened as part of a gradual easing of lockdown restrictions imposed six weeks ago to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

From early morning on Monday, police carried out inspections on buses and in metro stations to make sure passengers were wearing the mandatory surgical masks and in shops to check whether social distancing rules were being respected.

Greeks no longer need a form stating a valid reason – such as shopping for food or medicine, or taking physical exercise – for permission to leave their homes.

Traffic volumes increased on the streets of Athens and other large cities, and queues formed outside electrical appliance shops, which were also allowed to open for the first time since Greece imposed its tough blanket lockdown in mid-March.

Greece, a country of 11 million people, has so far registered 2626 cases of COVID-19 and 144 deaths, far fewer than in many other European countries.

But Greece, which only emerged in 2018 from a debt crisis that wiped out a quarter of its economic output, is desperate to let businesses reopen and fears the coronavirus pandemic will ravage this year’s tourism revenues, a pillar of its economy.

Local television channels showed hairdressers and their clients wearing surgical masks in Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki. Hair salons operate only on appointments.

Small retail stores including florists and booksellers, opticians and spa services are among other businesses allowed to reopen on Monday.

The working hours of the shops allowed to reopen are likely to be extended due to high pent-up demand.

Schools, restaurants and bars are expected to reopen later this month. Hotels will start to open from June 1.

Latest sport

rugby league

Storm can't use Albury council's grounds

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

news

election

Constance in federal run as Barilaro barks

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has confirmed he hopes to stand in Eden-Monaro as John Barilaro takes a bite out of Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

sport

rugby league

Storm can't use Albury council's grounds

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.