A German cruise liner is testing the waters for renewed trips, after the coronavirus shutdown. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Half-full cruise ship departs Germany

By Eckart Gienke and Rachel More, dpa

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 10:10:07

A cruise ship has set off from a German port for the first time since the coronavirus dealt a severe blow to the industry.

The “Mein Schiff 2” (My Ship 2), operated by travel giant Tui, departed from the northern city of Hamburg for a three-day round trip in the North Sea.

The vessel is carrying around 1,200 passengers, compared to its usual capacity of 2,900. The company had said 1,740 would be allowed to travel, but that quota was not reached.

Guests are expected to spend the weekend at sea, with no stops on land, before returning to Hamburg on Monday morning.

Social-distancing and hygiene rules are to be strictly enforced on board. In addition, guests are to be served food at the buffet table rather than being able to help themselves.

Several cruise operators are cautiously relaunching trips for tourists in the coming weeks, although it remains to be seen whether this will bring in enough liquidity to make up for the catastrophic losses inflicted on the travel industry by the pandemic.

Germany and countries across Europe began reopening their borders from mid-June in a bid to spur on the travel industry during the crucial summer season.

Facilities are to be set up at airports and harbours, in order for holidaymakers returning from high-risk areas to get tested for coronavirus.

Those returning from regions not deemed risky will not be tested at airports but will have the opportunity to be tested within 72 hours, at doctors’ practices or local health authorities.

St Kilda stun AFL leaders Port Adelaide

St Kilda have booted 12 goals to defeat Port Adelaide by 29 points, via a stunning final-quarter surge, in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

Canberra add to NRL casualty ward with win

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is the latest key Canberra player to suffer an injury but the Raiders have still held on to beat South Sydney 18-12 at GIO Stadium.

Phoenix draw hands Sydney A-League plate

Sydney FC have won a record fourth A-League Premiers Plate after Wellington were held to a 1-1 draw by Adelaide United.

AFL match-winner Papley milks kicks: Hawks

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says Tom Papley, after booting four goals in Sydney's win over the Hawks, is one of the AFL's best at milking free kicks.

Titans land Fifita on big NRL deal

Gold Coast Titans have snared Brisbane star David Fifita on a three-year NRL deal from 2021.

JobSeeker could go on beyond Christmas

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government is "favourably disposed" to further extending the JobSeeker supplement which is scheduled to end in December..

NKorea puts Kaesong city under lockdown

North Korea has declared a state of emergency and imposed a lockdown in the border city of Kaesong, amid fears coronavirus has entered the country.