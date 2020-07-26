Half-full cruise ship departs Germany

A cruise ship has set off from a German port for the first time since the coronavirus dealt a severe blow to the industry.

The “Mein Schiff 2” (My Ship 2), operated by travel giant Tui, departed from the northern city of Hamburg for a three-day round trip in the North Sea.

The vessel is carrying around 1,200 passengers, compared to its usual capacity of 2,900. The company had said 1,740 would be allowed to travel, but that quota was not reached.

Guests are expected to spend the weekend at sea, with no stops on land, before returning to Hamburg on Monday morning.

Social-distancing and hygiene rules are to be strictly enforced on board. In addition, guests are to be served food at the buffet table rather than being able to help themselves.

Several cruise operators are cautiously relaunching trips for tourists in the coming weeks, although it remains to be seen whether this will bring in enough liquidity to make up for the catastrophic losses inflicted on the travel industry by the pandemic.

Germany and countries across Europe began reopening their borders from mid-June in a bid to spur on the travel industry during the crucial summer season.

Facilities are to be set up at airports and harbours, in order for holidaymakers returning from high-risk areas to get tested for coronavirus.

Those returning from regions not deemed risky will not be tested at airports but will have the opportunity to be tested within 72 hours, at doctors’ practices or local health authorities.