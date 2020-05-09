Discover Australian Associated Press

27 of Japan's 47 prefectures will loosen coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Half of Japan eases COVID restrictions

By AAP

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 22:54:16

More than two dozen Japanese prefectures have decided to loosen stay-at-home requests, although the country has failed to ramp up testing capabilities.

Of the country’s 47 prefectures, 27 regions are ready to relax their stay-at-home restrictions, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of economic revitalisation, told reporters on Friday.

Eleven prefectures will also lift business closure requests and the 16 regions ease such restrictions, Nishimura said.

“We don’t know when and where the number of those infected with the coronavirus will increase. We will pick up economic activity after we make thorough measures to prevent infections,” the minister added.

The prefectures’ moves come as the number of new coronavirus cases in Japan falls in recent days.

Japan confirmed 96 new cases on Thursday, falling below 100 for the first time since late March.

The country has so far reported 16,361 cases and 619 deaths from COVID-19.

Critics say, however, actual numbers are much larger, as the government has intentionally limited testing.

Japan has conducted only 1.49 tests per 1000 people, compared with South Korea’s 12.54 and Germany’s 32.89, according to Our World in Data, a research team at the University of Oxford.

On Wednesday, the health ministry said it planned to remove the requirement of having had a 37.5 degree fever or higher for four days to receive a test.

