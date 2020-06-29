Halliday to lead Ampol’s new era

Ampol has installed Matthew Halliday, who had been the interim boss since the retirement of Julian Segal in March, as its permanent chief executive and managing director.

Mr Halliday joined the refining and fuel retailing company last year as chief financial officer after a 20-year career with miner Rio Tinto.

“Matthew has done an outstanding job as Interim CEO through a period of unprecedented disruption and demand destruction following the onset of COVID-19, taking strong action to protect our assets and market-leading position,” Ampol Chairman Steven Gregg said in a statement.

Mr Halliday will receive a base salary of $1.65 million as well as the chance to earn short and long term incentive payments.

Caltex Australia changed its name in May to Ampol, one of its predecessor companies that operated for decades in Australia

The first Ampol sites will appear in Sydney and Melbourne in the fourth quarter of this year, and a national rollout will follow in 2021.