Halliday to lead Ampol’s new era

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ampol has installed a new chief executive, Matthew Halliday, who had been the interim boss. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

oil and gas - downstream activities

Halliday to lead Ampol’s new era

By Steven Deare

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 09:19:58

Ampol has installed Matthew Halliday, who had been the interim boss since the retirement of Julian Segal in March, as its permanent chief executive and managing director.

Mr Halliday joined the refining and fuel retailing company last year as chief financial officer after a 20-year career with miner Rio Tinto.

“Matthew has done an outstanding job as Interim CEO through a period of unprecedented disruption and demand destruction following the onset of COVID-19, taking strong action to protect our assets and market-leading position,” Ampol Chairman Steven Gregg said in a statement.

Mr Halliday will receive a base salary of $1.65 million as well as the chance to earn short and long term incentive payments.

Caltex Australia changed its name in May to Ampol, one of its predecessor companies that operated for decades in Australia

The first Ampol sites will appear in Sydney and Melbourne in the fourth quarter of this year, and a national rollout will follow in 2021.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

Australian rules football

Cats plot for Ablett, Selwood celebration

An injury to Tom Stewart could open the door for veteran defender Lachie Henderson to come into Geelong's side against Gold Coast.

rugby league

Munster better for no pub as scans await

Melbourne and Parramatta are awaiting scan results for respective players Cameron Munster and Mitchell Moses after a weekend of carnage in the NRL.

Australian rules football

Stewart hurt in Cats' narrow AFL win

Geelong's dual All-Australian defender Tom Stewart suffered a suspected broken collarbone as the Cats hung on for a three-point win over Melbourne at the MCG.

Australian rules football

Bomber Merrett's AFL ban for Silvagni blow

Essendon's Zach Merrett and West Coast's Will Schofield have both been hit with one-match AFL bans.

news

health

Vic COVID-19 cases concerns deputy CMO

Australia's deputy chief medical officer has described the growing number of coronavirus cases in Victoria as concerning but does not represent a second wave.

sport

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus milestones amid fears worst to come

Governments fear worse pandemic news could be yet to come after the world surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 10 million confirmed cases.