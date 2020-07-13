Discover Australian Associated Press

Prostitutes wearing masks protest in Hamburg to demand that brothels be allowed to reopen. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Hamburg sex workers demand brothels reopen

By Fabian Bimmer

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 20:00:43

Prostitutes have demonstrated in Hamburg’s red light district demanding that Germany’s brothels be allowed to reopen after months of closure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

With shops, restaurants and bars all open again in Germany, where prostitution is legal, sex workers say they are being singled out and deprived of their livelihoods despite not posing a greater health risk.

“The oldest profession needs your help,” read a notice held up by one woman in a brothel window in the Herbertstrasse, which was flooded with red light after being dark since March.

Some protesters wore theatrical masks while one played folk songs on a violin in the street just around the corner from the Reeperbahn, famous for its nightlife.

The Association of Sex Workers, which organised the protest, says the continued closure of licensed premises is forcing some prostitutes onto the streets, which is illegal and a far more dangerous and unhygienic way of working.

It said brothels could easily incorporate pandemic safety measures adopted by other industries, including face masks, ventilating premises and recording visitors’ contact details.

“Prostitution does not carry a greater risk of infection than other close-to-body services, like massages, cosmetics or even dancing or contact sports,” the association said in a statement. “Hygiene is part of the business in prostitution.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom sorry, commits to charity work

Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom will undertake charity work following the biosecurity-busting drinking session that saw him banned by the AFL for four matches.

Australian rules football

Bombers to contest Shiel's AFL ban

Essendon star Dylan Shiel will contest his two-match suspension for a bump on North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor when he appeals to the AFL tribunal on Tuesday.

rugby league

NRL consult experts over COVID-19 scares

The NRL will consult with COVID-19 experts after Penrith's Charlie Staines, Canterbury's Jake Averillo and Parramatta rookie Stefano Utoikamanu were isolated.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Houli says mum battling COVID-19

Bachar Houli says his mother is in intensive care battling coronavirus and others should heed the warning to take precautions and test if needed.

soccer

Vic A-L clubs isolate after virus scare

Players and staff from Melbourne's three A-League clubs are in isolation and have been tested for COVID-19 after a player showed symptoms of the virus.

news

epidemic and plague

Twenty-one linked to Sydney pub cluster

Ten COVID-19 cases are directly linked to an outbreak at a southwest Sydney pub while 11 cases are indirectly connected to the venue.

sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom sorry, commits to charity work

Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom will undertake charity work following the biosecurity-busting drinking session that saw him banned by the AFL for four matches.

world

virus diseases

Record global rise in COVID-19 cases: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 230,370 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation says.