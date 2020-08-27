Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Senior diplomat Wang Xining says China will fulfil its obligations around coronavirus vaccines. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

China open to virus vaccine negotiations

By Matt Coughlan

August 27, 2020

2020-08-27 14:01:37

A senior Chinese diplomat has flagged coronavirus vaccine negotiations with other nations amid regional jockeying over distributing preventative drugs.

Australia has pledged $80 million to help Pacific and Southeast Asian countries access a vaccine if and when one becomes available.

China this week promised Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam priority access to a Chinese-made vaccine.

Wang Xining, deputy head of mission with the Chinese embassy in Canberra, has responded to suggestions his country would use a Chinese-made vaccine for diplomacy.

“People need vaccines, medicines, they want to go back to their normal life,” he told the National Press Club on Wednesday.

“We need to negotiate and have consultations with other countries to see how this public good will be applied to people around the world.

“I hope the earlier the better. Bless the people around the world.”

Mr Wang said two of the nine Chinese vaccine candidates had entered the third phase of clinical trials.

“We will fulfil our commitment. We will honour our obligations. We will make it a public good,” he said.

“But we need to make sure that it is very safe, that it is very secure when it is applied.”

Australia’s money is going towards the Gavi COVAX Facility Advance Market Commitment, alongside other donors including the UK, Canada, Italy and Norway.

“International investment in vaccine manufacturing and procurement is stronger when nations work together,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said. 

Labor is demanding to know if other aid programs will be cut to fund the vaccine investment.

“It’s in Australia’s interests to be the partner of choice in our region,” opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said.

“When our neighbours are facing unprecedented pressures, robbing Peter to pay Paul creates a leadership vacuum others will fill.”

Meanwhile, early testing of a vaccine candidate at the University of Queensland has resulted in positive indications about effectiveness in humans.

The findings from the pre-clinical trials conducted on hamsters have been reported to the International Society for Vaccines. 

Project co-leader and UQ Associate Professor Keith Chappell said the immune response in the animals was better than the average level of antibodies in recovered humans.

In the trial, the potential vaccine provided protection against virus replication and reduced lung inflammation.

“It also induces a strong T-cell response and showed strong results when it came to data relating to manufacturability,” Professor Chappell said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cats without Selwood for Dogs AFL clash

Geelong captain Joel Selwood will miss Friday's clash against the Western Bulldogs with the Cats unwilling to risk his knee injury in the lead-up to finals.

rugby league

Cordner set to return for NRL's hot Chooks

Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner is ready to return from a six-week concussion break against Brisbane on Friday night.

rugby league

Robinson calls for support for NRL coaches

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes there needs to be more development at NRL clubs for coaches.

boxing

Tszyu makes own name in dominant Horn win

Tim Tszyu has stopped Jeff Horn after eight dominant rounds in their super welterweight fight in Townsville to remain undefeated.

cricket

Australia begin 2023 World Cup planning

Australia's planning for the 2023 World Cup will begin in England next month, and at the very same Manchester ground their campaign fell apart last year.

news

road accident

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

sport

Australian rules football

Cats without Selwood for Dogs AFL clash

Geelong captain Joel Selwood will miss Friday's clash against the Western Bulldogs with the Cats unwilling to risk his knee injury in the lead-up to finals.

world

international court or tribunal

NZ mosque terrorist jailed for life

Brenton Tarrant has been sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole for murdering 51 people in the Christchurch mosques attack in March 2019.