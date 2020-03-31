Discover Australian Associated Press

Hand sanitiser rules have been eased due to unprecedented demand because of coronavirus. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Hand sanitiser production guidelines eased

By Rebecca Gredley

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 11:22:15

Wineries and boutique distilleries are switching to hand sanitiser production as the federal government tries to shore up supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Red tape has been cut for hand sanitiser production to try and feed high demand in the health care system, particularly in rural and regional Australia.

Hand sanitiser can now be made without approval or notification to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, so long as producers follow one of two recipes developed by the World Health Organisation and endorsed by US authorities.

Recipes can now also use food grade alcohol, which is cheaper, rather than medical grade alcohol.

Producers using other recipes will still have to receive approval from the TGA.

Science Minister Karen Andrews has announced the changes on Monday after meeting industry figures.

Demand for hand sanitiser has been through the roof during the coronavirus crisis, with people told to wash their hands or use sanitiser to prevent the spread of the disease.

Some of the wineries and grape-growers now involved in hand sanitiser production were devastated by the summer’s bushfire crisis and a downturn in tourism.

