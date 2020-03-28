Hand sanitiser stolen from Tas hospital

Police are hunting for two women who stole bottles of hand sanitiser from a hospital in northwest Tasmania.

The brown-haired duo were captured on CCTV walking out of the Mersey Community Hospital with the bottles on Wednesday night.

“It’s incredibly disappointing, especially during this time of emergency, that someone would steal sanitiser from a hospital and the people that provide vital medical services to our community,” Inspector Robert Gunton said in a statement.

Six bottles were taken from the hospital at Latrobe, police say.

One woman was wearing a pink jumper, the other a grey one. Police want anyone with information to come forward.