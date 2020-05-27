Virus-positive Queensland man, 30, dies

Queensland has recorded its seventh COVID-19 casualty with the death of a 30-year-old man in Blackwater – Australia’s youngest virus fatality.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young told reporters the man was showing symptoms for several weeks and tested positive to the virus after his death.

His partner is now sick and has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

The case is the first recorded in Blackwater, near Emerald in central Queensland, and residents with symptoms are being urged to get tested immediately.

“It appears that this just gentleman who has passed away was ill for some time and did not get tested,” Health Minister Steven Miles said on Wednesday.

“I know that men sometimes fob off their illnesses – they don’t go and get medical assistance – but it’s incredibly important right now that anyone with symptoms goes and gets tested.”

Police and ambulance were called to the home in Blackwater on Tuesday afternoon, where the man’s partner had found him unresponsive after she returned home from work.

The police and ambulance officers who attended the scene are also now in quarantine.

The death has been referred to the coroner, who will investigate whether the virus or the man’s other known illnesses caused his death.

A team of public health experts and additional contact tracing resources have been deployed from Brisbane to Blackwater to track the possible source of the virus, with testing available at Blackwater Hospital from Wednesday.

A fever clinic also will be established at the Blackwater Rodeo Grounds from 8am on Thursday.

“I have four planes on the ground two in Townsville and two in Brisbane that we can use to go and get anyone who’s a confirmed case and move them to Rockhampton or to Brisbane,” Dr Young added.

The victim has not worked since November and has not left the central Queensland town since February, raising the question of how he became infected.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes told AAP workers that commute from other central Queensland communities or from outside the region could have brought the virus into Blackwater.

The case is not the first in Central Queensland however, with an aged care nurse testing positive in Rockhampton earlier this month.

A total of 103 people have died from the coronavirus in Australia, with the latest victim being the country’s youngest and Queensland’s seventh fatality.

Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts.

“It’s a timely reminder for all Queenslanders that this COVID is real, it’s out there, and it has impacts on Queenslanders and in this case, we have lost another Queenslander today,” Health Minister Steven Miles said on Wednesday.

Queensland has just seven active cases remaining from a total of 1058.