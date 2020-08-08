Discover Australian Associated Press

Haotong Li claimed the second-round clubhouse lead at the US PGA Championship. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Haotong Li claims PGA Championship lead

By Evin Priest

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 05:51:28

China’s Haotong Li has taken the clubhouse lead and set the pace for Jason Day to match early on, day two of the US PGA Championship in California.

Li fired an impressive bogey-free round of 65 on Saturday (AEST) at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park to climb to eight under par for the first major of 2020 while England’s Tommy Fleetwood was two shots back nearing completion of his round.

Li had four birdies on the front nine and one coming home to open up his three-stroke lead as Fleetwood also picked up five shots through his first 15 holes.

Day, teeing off in the afternoon wave, was three shots back at five under alongside England veteran Paul Casey.

Day’s fellow Australian Adam Scott picked up a shot during his round to sit at three under with three holes remaining in his second round.

The rest of the Australian contingent is struggling to make the halfway cut projected to be even par.

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith were one over, while Lucas Herbert dropped a shot to fall to four over the card.

Two-time Australian Open winner Matt Jones was having a shocker round, dropping five shots to be sit at five over.

A stack of big names yet to tee off include defending champion Brooks Koepka, former PGA winner Martin Kaymer, Xander Schauffele, two-time major winner Zach Johnson and England’s Justin Rose all at four under and one behind Day.

