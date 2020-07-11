Vic virus raises concern about aged care

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
One public housing tower has about a third of the 158 positive COVID-19 cases in Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic virus raises concern about aged care

By AAP

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 09:04:22

Melbourne’s second wave of coronavirus, sending the city into lockdown, has raised concerns about aged care homes and services across the nation.

Aged and Community Services Australia on Friday called for a renewed effort to protect residents and workers at the centres following the spike of cases in Victoria.

Seven of Victoria’s 165 new cases on Thursday were staff members at aged care facilities across Melbourne.

ACSA warned that increased protection measures to visit residents should be put in place soon and are demanding government help to supply PPE and additional staff.

“We can’t get blasé about aged care because older people are one of the most vulnerable groups for COVID19,” ACSA chief executive Patricia Sparrow said in a statement.

Meanwhile, residents in a public housing tower in Melbourne will be stuck inside for another nine days amid fears a quarter of them could have coronavirus.

People living at 33 Alfred Street in North Melbourne will have to quarantine for 14 days after at least 53 people in their building tested positive.

The tower has about a third of the 158 positive cases across the nine towers put into hard lockdown on Saturday.

There are about 3000 residents in the towers, with 2515 tests done, as children were tested only if a parent returned a positive test.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton expects there will be more cases linked to the towers, given some people are yet to develop symptoms.

There were no cases of coronavirus at the Pampas Street and Melrose Street towers while six other towers had low numbers.

Those in the towers with none to few cases will join the rest of Melbourne in stay-at-home restrictions for six weeks.

Under these rules, people can leave home to get food, exercise, provide or receive care, work or study if they cannot do so from home.

Victoria recorded its second-highest daily total cases of coronavirus at 165 on Thursday, bringing the state’s overall tally to 3098.

Just 30 of the state’s new cases are linked to known outbreaks, with 135 under investigation.

Latest sport

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

rugby union

Reds and Rebels in historic Super draw

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds have played out a Super Rugby AU stalemate after featuring in a historic extra-time encounter.

rugby league

Mitchell on report as Souths beat Tigers

South Sydney have scored a win over Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium, but it could cost them Latrell Mitchell who was put on report late in the game.

rugby union

Reds and Rebels in historic Super draw

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds have played out a Super Rugby AU stalemate after featuring in a historic extra-time encounter.

soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League's operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic virus will be worse before it's better

Victoria's chief health officer has warned of worse to come, as the state notches the highest daily increase in cases, but says the virus isn't out of control.

sport

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

world

virus diseases

WHO posts record high global virus cases

The WHO says the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the US, Brazil and India.