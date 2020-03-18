Discover Australian Associated Press

Damien Hardwick expects the AFL season opener to go ahead as scheduled on Thursday night. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Tigers ready to start AFL season: Hardwick

By Jason Phelan and Rob Forsaith

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 12:35:13

Richmond are ready and willing to kick off their AFL premiership defence against Carlton on Thursday night, with coach Damien Hardwick confident the 2020 season will begin on schedule.

Hardwick spoke to reporters via video link on Wednesday morning and did so on the understanding that the AFL will launch the home-and-away season on time, albeit with shortened 16-and-a-half minute quarters plus time-on and behind closed doors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that it was up to the AFL and NRL to decide whether they went ahead with their respective competitions as he revealed a range of new measures designed to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Senior AFL officials are set to hold a media conference on Wednesday afternoon to confirm whether round one will go ahead.

“We’re planning as if it is at this stage,” Hardwick said.

“We can only control what we can control, but we’re scheduled to play tomorrow night … the players are ready to go.

“We had a good (training) session today, we’re planning for a good game versus Carlton and hopefully round one gets underway.

“… We’re looking forward to it and funnily enough I think the people of Australia are looking forward to it as well.”

The new measures revealed by the prime minister include a ban on all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

AFLPA chief executive Paul Marsh, speaking on SEN within minutes of Morrison’s statement on Wednesday, expressed doubt that the season would go ahead as planned.

“I don’t want to jump to ‘it’s off’,” Marsh said.

“But it doesn’t look good, does it?

“It’s all pretty sobering isn’t it? It’s hard to see (round one starting on Thursday).

“We’ve been discussing with the AFL.

“I know they’ve been in briefings with the government overnight and I’m waiting to get an understanding of that.”

McLachlan declared on Monday the regular season would be trimmed to 17 games, allowing the flexibility required to stage a competition of some description.

Some 88 per cent of AFL players voted on Monday night in favour of starting the season this week despite the outbreak of COVID-19, which has prompted sporting leagues around the world to shutdown.

AFL players also pushed back regarding the length of the season, making it clear they wanted it to remain at 22 matches.

basketball

Decision looms as NBL weighs up options

Jeremy Loeliger says there are arguments for the NBL title to be awarded to Perth, but also for the competition to be voided after the finals were cancelled.

rugby league

Bulldogs duo to fight for NRL careers

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been granted an extension to respond to NRL breach notices and intend to fight for their jobs.

soccer

A-League to be played out on east coast

Sydney and Melbourne are set to host nearly all remaining A-League fixtures under a revamped draw seen by Wellington Phoenix.

sports event

Japan's PM says G7 backs 'complete' Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled, though opinion polls at home urge postponement.

news

politics

International Anzac Day services cancelled

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester has announced international Anzac Day services led by Australia will be cancelled because of coronavirus.

world

epidemic and plague

Nations seek to stem virus crisis

Governments across the world are focusing on providing stimulus measures to keep economies running as the toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to over 5700.