Tigers ready to start AFL season: Hardwick

Richmond are ready and willing to kick off their AFL premiership defence against Carlton on Thursday night, with coach Damien Hardwick confident the 2020 season will begin on schedule.

Hardwick spoke to reporters via video link on Wednesday morning and did so on the understanding that the AFL will launch the home-and-away season on time, albeit with shortened 16-and-a-half minute quarters plus time-on and behind closed doors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that it was up to the AFL and NRL to decide whether they went ahead with their respective competitions as he revealed a range of new measures designed to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Senior AFL officials are set to hold a media conference on Wednesday afternoon to confirm whether round one will go ahead.

“We’re planning as if it is at this stage,” Hardwick said.

“We can only control what we can control, but we’re scheduled to play tomorrow night … the players are ready to go.

“We had a good (training) session today, we’re planning for a good game versus Carlton and hopefully round one gets underway.

“… We’re looking forward to it and funnily enough I think the people of Australia are looking forward to it as well.”

The new measures revealed by the prime minister include a ban on all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

AFLPA chief executive Paul Marsh, speaking on SEN within minutes of Morrison’s statement on Wednesday, expressed doubt that the season would go ahead as planned.

“I don’t want to jump to ‘it’s off’,” Marsh said.

“But it doesn’t look good, does it?

“It’s all pretty sobering isn’t it? It’s hard to see (round one starting on Thursday).

“We’ve been discussing with the AFL.

“I know they’ve been in briefings with the government overnight and I’m waiting to get an understanding of that.”

McLachlan declared on Monday the regular season would be trimmed to 17 games, allowing the flexibility required to stage a competition of some description.

Some 88 per cent of AFL players voted on Monday night in favour of starting the season this week despite the outbreak of COVID-19, which has prompted sporting leagues around the world to shutdown.

AFL players also pushed back regarding the length of the season, making it clear they wanted it to remain at 22 matches.