Hardest hit turned Vic virus wave: expert

health

By AAP

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 19:04:41

An epidemiologist has credited Victoria turning the corner in its coronavirus crisis to sacrifices made by hardest-hit communities.

Professor Catherine Bennett, chair in epidemiology at Deakin University, said daily COVID-19 case tallies had steadily and reassuringly declined since peaking at 725 cases on August 5.

Commenting on the link between high case numbers in Melbourne’s low socio-economic areas, Ms Bennett pointed to Victoria’s botched hotel quarantine scheme.

“The communities hardest hit when their workers brought the virus home were also those most challenged in the face of the pandemic – over-represented in multi-site casual work, unable to work from home or afford to forgo work,” she said in a statement.

“The fact that the wave is turning in Victoria is largely a credit to those hardest hit, and who have had to do the really hard yards to shut down local transmission.”

Victoria recorded 25 fatalities on Monday – the most of any day across the pandemic – taking the state toll to 334 and the national figure to 421.

But new case numbers were 282 and there have been no 400-plus days since last Wednesday.

An optimistic Premier Daniel Andrews was buoyed by Monday’s steady or falling figures while issuing his regular plea for Victorians not to rest on their laurels.

“We are strong, there is good cause for people to be hopeful about the future – we just can’t allow any sense of complacency to creep in here,” he told reporters.

Of Monday’s record deaths, 22 were linked to aged care.

The deaths include one man in his 60s, four women and three men in their 70s, six women and four men in their 80s, and four men and three women in their 90s.

Authorities have warned of ongoing fatalities even as new case numbers decline, amid a stage-four lockdown for metropolitan Melbourne and stage-three restrictions for regional areas.

A breakdown of ICU hospitalisation data released on Monday afternoon shows 31 of 49 patients are aged 60 or over.

There is also one person in their 20s, four people in their 30s, three people in their 40s and 10 people in their 50s in ICU.

