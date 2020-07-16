PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd says the COVID-19 increase is not too dramatic. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

By Daniel McCulloch

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 12:35:18

Scott Morrison concedes Australia faces a difficult fight against coronavirus as unemployment continues to climb and the national death toll reaches 113.

The prime minister is injecting $500 million into a new $2 billion skills program and encouraging people to stay positive.

“Australians are incredibly resilient and even as we go through these difficult times, let’s lift our heads and keep looking forward,” he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

Two men in their 80s died in Victoria overnight as the state recorded 317 more cases in the past 24 hours – the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

There are 109 people hospitalised in Victoria including 29 in intensive care.

Mr Morrison said the Victorian outbreak was a big setback to economic recovery, but he was encouraged by what he was hearing out of NSW.

NSW recorded 10 new cases on Thursday including three more people linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwest Sydney.

Health authorities are gravely concerned about coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, while several staff at a children’s hospital have also been infected.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd is watching Victorian case numbers rise each day but says the increase is not too dramatic.

Professor Kidd is also keeping a close eye on the number of people admitted to hospital, particularly those in intensive care.

“And of course we are gravely concerned about the number of residential aged care facilities where we have seen cases of COVID-19,” he told the ABC.

Eight Victorian aged care facilities have residents with coronavirus, while a further 24 nursing homes have staff infected.

Experts are also investigating how a handful of staff at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne contracted the virus.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has talked down the prospect of moving to even harsher lockdown rules.

Melburnians are only one week into six-week stay-at-home restrictions.

“It’s well too early for us to be moving to a whole new stage,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

In NSW, there are now 37 cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel, prompting tighter restrictions at licensed venues.

The “patient zero” of the cluster was a Melbourne freight company employee who attended the Casula pub on July 3.

Professor Kidd is waiting to see how large the coronavirus contagion becomes.

“It depends on individuals’ behaviour and on the number of people that an infected person has come into close contact with,” he said.

“It depends on whether people have been maintaining the physical distancing which we continue to recommend for everybody and the hand hygiene and the other measures.

“Most importantly, though, anybody who was at that hotel, with the slightest symptoms, they must arrange to be tested.”

The Northern Territory has declared the entire area of greater Sydney a hotspot in relation to travel restrictions, while Queensland has singled out the NSW cities of Campbelltown and Liverpool.

Returned overseas travellers have left Western Australia with its biggest active caseload in five weeks, with all 29 people in hotel quarantine.

Latest news

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital as the prime minister encourages hope.

inquiry

Virus may restrict overseas fire aircraft

Victorian and NSW emergency services agencies say COVID-19 restrictions will likely affect the provision of aerial firefighting services this bushfire season.

communicable diseases

Victoria records 317 coronavirus cases

Victoria has recorded two more deaths and 317 coronavirus cases, making it the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. The national toll is 113.

virus diseases

Australia records two more virus deaths

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital.

epidemic and plague

NSW virus pub cluster jumps by three to 37

The number of COVID-19 cases connected to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak in Casula in Sydney's southwest has jumped by three to 37.

news

inquiry

Virus may restrict overseas fire aircraft

Victorian and NSW emergency services agencies say COVID-19 restrictions will likely affect the provision of aerial firefighting services this bushfire season.

sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

world

crime, law and justice

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has yet to explain the cause of a wave of attacks on the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.