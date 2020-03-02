Hardwick injury blow for Hawks

Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick appears set for an extended stint on the sidelines with a chest muscle injury.

Hawks football staff are reportedly due to meet on Monday to determine a course of action.

Hardwick has become an integral member of Hawthorn’s back six over the past three years and the injury comes as a major blow ahead of their season opener against Brisbane at the MCG on March 22.

The 23-year-old played every game for the Hawks across 2018 and 2019 and secured top-five finishes in the club’s best-and-fairest award in both years.

Hawthorn take on Melbourne in their final pre-season hit-out in Launceston on Friday night.