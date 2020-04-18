Harry pays tribute to parents in lockdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prince Harry says one positive of the lockdown might be having more time to spend with the family. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Harry pays tribute to parents in lockdown

By AAP

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 03:04:11

Prince Harry has paid tribute to the families of children with severe health needs for persevering under the coronavirus lockdown, drawing on his own experiences of parenthood.

Harry is a patron of WellChild, a British charity supporting children suffering from serious illnesses, and spoke to parents and nurses via a video call.

He reflected on his own time as a new father to Archie, born last May, as he asked parents about lockdown in Britain.

“It’s certainly strange times … full respect to every single one of you, because this is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you,” he said on the video published by WellChild.

“Of course there’s going to be hard days. I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid, at 11 months old, is tough, so to see what you guys are going through on a day-to-day basis, honestly so much respect to every single one of you.”

Harry moved to Los Angeles earlier this year with his American wife Meghan after the couple gave up their roles as working members of Britain’s royal family.

The couple’s plans shocked Queen Elizabeth and the other Windsors but a deal brokered by the 93-year-old monarch saw them go their own way from April.

Harry alluded to having more time to spend with his family in California, which has also seen restrictions imposed.

He said that one positive of the lockdown might be having time to spend with the family – “so much family that you almost think, do I feel guilty for having so much family time?” – and added that it was important to appreciate positive moments when harder times inevitably lay ahead.

“You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you’re just on the floor, rolling around in hysterics because of something that’s happened, and inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with, and there’s no way that you can run away from it,” he said.

“As long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other, that is the best that you can do.”

Latest sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Australian rules football

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

Australian rules football

Virus hubs not remote islands: AFL boss

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has moved to dispel negative connotations attached to proposed quarantine hubs.

Australian rules football

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

news

health

NSW Premier considers rostered school days

A rostering system could be put into place in NSW schools as the NSW premier looks into ramping up face-to-face learning from May in the state.

sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

world

virus diseases

Trump's restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.