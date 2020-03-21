Harry sorry for postponed Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex has urged all the veterans preparing to compete in the Invictus Games this year to “maintain focus” after the decision was made to postpone the event to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on the events Twitter account, Harry thanked all the organisers who had tried to think up an alternative solution but said postponement was “the safest option”.

The 2020 Invictus Games were due to be held in The Hague in May.

The competition brings together current and former wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women from more than 20 countries.

“This was an incredibly hard decision for us to make and I am so grateful for everyone who’s worked so hard over the past few weeks to try and find any alternative to try and carry out these games in a different way in a safe way,” Harry said.

“I know how disappointed you must all be. This is a focus that so many of you need.

“I would encourage you to maintain that focus as best you can.

“The good thing is you have an extra 12 or so months to be even fitter – even fitter than you already are, to be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness.

“So in that sense I am really excited about the games next year. I am sorry that we couldn’t provide this for you.”

Harry called upon participants to look after fellow servicemen who may be most vulnerable during periods of social isolation, saying “you know who to look out for”.

Harry promised competitors they would have a new date for the games as soon as possible.

Harry, who is quitting as a senior royal at the end of the month, was set to travel to the Netherlands with the Duchess of Sussex to attend the event.