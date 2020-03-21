Harry sorry for postponed Invictus Games

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prince Harry and Meghan were set to travel to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Harry sorry for postponed Invictus Games

By AAP

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 10:12:09

The Duke of Sussex has urged all the veterans preparing to compete in the Invictus Games this year to “maintain focus” after the decision was made to postpone the event to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on the events Twitter account, Harry thanked all the organisers who had tried to think up an alternative solution but said postponement was “the safest option”.

The 2020 Invictus Games were due to be held in The Hague in May.

The competition brings together current and former wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women from more than 20 countries.

“This was an incredibly hard decision for us to make and I am so grateful for everyone who’s worked so hard over the past few weeks to try and find any alternative to try and carry out these games in a different way in a safe way,” Harry said.

“I know how disappointed you must all be. This is a focus that so many of you need.

“I would encourage you to maintain that focus as best you can.

“The good thing is you have an extra 12 or so months to be even fitter – even fitter than you already are, to be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness.

“So in that sense I am really excited about the games next year. I am sorry that we couldn’t provide this for you.”

Harry called upon participants to look after fellow servicemen who may be most vulnerable during periods of social isolation, saying “you know who to look out for”.

Harry promised competitors they would have a new date for the games as soon as possible.

Harry, who is quitting as a senior royal at the end of the month, was set to travel to the Netherlands with the Duchess of Sussex to attend the event.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

Grundy stars as Collingwood tame Bulldogs

All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy dominated as Collingwood posted an impressive 52-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Broncos down Souths amid NRL injury woes

Brisbane have overcome an injury to playmaker Brodie Croft to down South Sydney 22-18 in their NRL clash at an empty Suncorp Stadium.

soccer

Maclaren's hat-trick in City A-League win

Jamie Maclaren has scored a hat-trick for second-placed Melbourne City in their 4-2 A-League away win over Central Coast in Gosford.

rugby league

Penrith rookie sparks NRL win over Dragons

Penrith have started the NRL season with successive wins after coming back from 10 points down in the second half to beat St George Illawarra 32-28.

news

health

Vic waives payroll tax in business package

The Victorian government has announced $1.7 billion package to help businesses survive coronavirus, including waiving payroll tax.

sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

world

virus diseases

Italy tightens lockdown as deaths rocket

Italy has expanded lockdown measures as it's death toll from COVID-19 jumped by 627 in one day to reach 4032.