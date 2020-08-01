Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Ex-judge Jennifer Coate will hear from an infectious disease expert at the hotel quarantine inquiry. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Harsh critic to front Vic hotel inquiry

By AAP

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 19:19:17

A professor who derided Victoria’s health system as poorly funded and dysfunctional will give evidence at the hotel quarantine inquiry.

Infectious diseases expert Lindsay Grayson is among three witnesses who will appear at the inquiry’s first public hearing on Thursday.

Professor Grayson wrote a scathing comment piece earlier this month that appeared in The Age newspaper.

“It’s time to discuss the reality – namely, that the Victorian Health Department is one of the worst-funded and dysfunctionally organised in the nation,” he said.

He praised staff, singling out Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

“But the system they work in is paper thin,” Prof Grayson said.

He is the professor of infectious diseases at the University of Melbourne and the director of infectious diseases and microbiology at Austin Health.

Professor Ben Howden from the Doherty Institute and Dr Charles Alpren from the Department of Health and Human Services will also give evidence at Thursday’s hearing.

The hearing will cover topics including infection control and contact tracing.

Hotel operators, private security companies and state government decision-makers will appear before the inquiry into the disastrous coronavirus quarantine program.

The state government launched the investigation, headed by retired judge Jennifer Coate, after new COVID-19 cases in late May and early June were linked to infection control breaches by security guards at quarantine hotels.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

St Kilda register big AFL win over Sydney

Midfielder Zak Jones has starred for St Kilda in a 53-point AFL win over his old side Sydney at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Collingwood fined for AFL protocol breach

A breach of AFL protocols by Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and assistant Brenton Sanderson has resulted in the club being whacked with a $50,000 fine.

rugby league

Roosters deny Gold Coast in NRL thriller

The Sydney Roosters have kept their place in the NRL top four with a hard-fought 18-12 win over the Gold Coast at the SCG.

Australian rules football

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Sharks bite late to beat Broncos in NRL

A late Cronulla comeback has inflicted more NRL pain on Brisbane with the Sharks securing a 36-26 win at Suncorp Stadium.

news

police

Manslaughter charges for Vic police deaths

A 49-year-old Frankston man has been charged with four counts of manslaughter in relation to the freeway crash that killed four Victorian police officers.

sport

Australian rules football

St Kilda register big AFL win over Sydney

Midfielder Zak Jones has starred for St Kilda in a 53-point AFL win over his old side Sydney at the Gabba.

world

economy, business and finance

James Murdoch exits News Corp board

James Murdoch has resigned from the News Corp board of directors because of "disagreements over certain editorial content".