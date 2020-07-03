Discover Australian Associated Press

Don Harwin says he relocated to Pearl Beach in mid-March before the NSW stay-at-home order was made. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Harwin’s COVID-19 fine pulled in NSW court

By AAP

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 11:38:36

NSW Liberal MP and former arts minister Don Harwin has had his $1000 fine for breaching COVID-19 travel restrictions withdrawn in court.

Mr Harwin resigned as a NSW government minister in April after it was revealed he had decamped from his primary residence in Sydney’s Elizabeth Bay to his Pearl Beach holiday home.

He was later accused of travelling back and forth between Sydney and the Central Coast at a time when travel to regional NSW was restricted.

NSW Police fined him $1000 for acting “in contravention of a current ministerial direction under the Public Health Act”.

Mr Harwin argued he relocated to Pearl Beach in mid-March before the NSW stay-at-home order was made and sought to challenge the fine, which was withdrawn by police on Friday in Gosford Local Court.

health

SA to keep border closed to NSW, ACT, Vic

South Australia will maintain its border restrictions with NSW, the ACT and Victoria, as health authorities monitor the situation in Melbourne closely.

inquiry

Firefighters faced dangerous comms issues

The natural disasters royal commission is hearing directly from firefighters who were on the ground during Australia's unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfires.

retrovirus

Vic records another 66 coronavirus cases

Victoria has recorded another 66 cases of coronavirus, after racking up its 17th-straight day of double-digit infection numbers.

virus diseases

Melbourne outbreak risking economic pain

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has expressed fear that Melbourne's coronavirus infection spike could risk scuttling Australia's economic comeback.

health

news

health

sport

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland.

world

crime, law and justice

Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared in court accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of underage girls.