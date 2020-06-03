Discover Australian Associated Press

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has urged Australians to maintain confidence in COVID-19 testing. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Have faith in virus testing, says Hunt

By Matt Coughlan and Katina Curtis

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 17:16:36

The federal health minister has urged Australians to maintain confidence in the coronavirus testing regime despite a high-profile false positive result from a young Queensland man who died.

The 30-year-old from regional Queensland town Blackwater was previously thought to be the country’s youngest COVID-19 victim until the coroner advised subsequent tests were negative.

The death toll has been revised down to 102 after Nathan Turner was removed from the tally, while infection rates remain low.

Queensland authorities have apologised to his partner, who was forced into isolation, and his grieving family.

Federal minister Greg Hunt said they were right to have mobilised quickly in the town and ramped up testing.

“What they have done is respond to the evidence they had before them, and not to have tested would not have been the right thing,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday.

“We want our public health authorities to be following up every case, and we want our public health authorities to be able to provide that testing.”

He pointed to findings from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine that Australia had one of the broadest and most accurate testing regimes in the world.

There have been 1.5 million tests done in Australia so far.

“Our testing regime is one of the fundamental things which has safeguarded and protected Australians,” Mr Hunt said.

More than 7200 Australians have tested positive to coronavirus, with about 480 cases remaining active across the country.

Twenty patients are in hospital, with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

In Victoria, an aged care home is in lockdown after a worker tested positive, while a kindergarten has been shut for cleaning after a teacher contracted the disease.

The state has detected 10 new cases, with four tied to a cluster at a hotel that had been housing quarantined returned travellers.

NSW authorities are warning the virus is still likely circulating in the community in people with mild or no symptoms.

The state’s six new cases are all from hotel quarantine but health officials are urging people to get tested amid fears of further outbreaks.

The Morrison government is considering a plan for cash grants to build new homes or for major renovation projects, along with a targeted arts package.

Mr Hunt has announced an extra $36 million for vaccines and treatments, bringing the total investment to $66 million.

