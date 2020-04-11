Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves (R) believes quarantine hubs are unlikely to be part of any AFL restart. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

By Jason Phelan

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 17:05:11

Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves doubts the AFL will pursue the bizarre idea of using quarantine hubs as a means of restarting the stalled premiership season.

Creating hubs, where teams are separated into three groups and isolated in different states to limit their exposure to coronavirus, is one of up to 15 scenarios the league is pondering as it looks to plot a way out of the disastrous COVID-19 shutdown.

The plan has sparked furious debate in the media and in club land, where it has been embraced largely by senior coaches, while AFL Players’ Association president Patrick Dangerfield has voiced his concerns.

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd is also wary of the risks, labelling hubs as potential cruise ships in the making.

“I can’t get my head around how that would possibly work,” Reeves told Triple M on Saturday.

“I think that (hub idea) probably got cut through because of the bizarreness of it.

“But some around the world are doing it so you have to do your due diligence and see if it’s a possibility.

“I think the one thing that our industry has done really well from the start, and will do until we’re through this, is put the interests, health and wellbeing of our people first.

“I can’t imagine this happening while the rest of the community are in lockdown or the like.”

The AFL hopes to have a return-to-play plan ready to put to clubs by the end of April after shutting the season down until May 31 when the virus outlook worsened during round one.

The NRL has announced plans to restart its season on May 28, but a July return for the AFL season is considered more likely.

The league has the flexibility to keep playing into December after securing a pay deal with the players and will also consider compressing the season to ensure a premier is crowned this year.

Fremantle football boss Peter Bell says his club is committed to helping the AFL to achieve that goal, as long as the Dockers and other interstate clubs are not disadvantaged by travel arrangements.

“What we want to try to avoid as much as possible is going back and forth,” Bell told ABC Grandstand.

“Where at all possible, we would be open to compressing games.

“But I don’t think it would be realistic to ask Fremantle or West Coast, for example, to fly over to Melbourne when we resume, come back and play a game four days later, including the return flight as well.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Still no agreement between RA and RUPA

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

rugby league

NRL insists it has necessary clearances

The NRL is happy to talk to NSW Health about rugby league's return if the government wishes, but insists it's already been given the go ahead by officials.

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

rugby league

Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

The Warriors have a host of questions around their involvement in a revamped NRL, including the possibility of bringing families with them to Australia.

news

health

New virus death in NSW amid Easter warning

NSW's coronavirus toll has reached 23 with the death of a 91-year-old woman, as authorities implored locals to stay home over the Easter weekend.

sport

rugby union

Still no agreement between RA and RUPA

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

world

epidemic and plague

Global virus death toll passes 100,000

The US is on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest coronavirus toll, though the true figures around the world are believed be much higher.