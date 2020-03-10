Discover Australian Associated Press

Tom Mitchell is poised to make his AFL comeback in Hawthorn's season opener against Brisbane. Image by Sean Garnsworthy/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Hawks star Mitchell ready for AFL return

By Jason Phelan

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 15:19:28

Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell admits he still has physical and mental challenges to overcome but the 2018 Brownlow Medal winner has declared he will be ready for the start of the AFL season.

The 26-year-old missed all of the 2019 campaign after he broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg during a training session in January.

The prolific ball winner has undergone a painstaking rehabilitation and recently cleared a major hurdle in his competitive return when he took part in pre-season clashes against St Kilda and Melbourne.

“I’m confident I’ll be there for round one, but I still think I’ve got a fair way to go to recapture my best form,” Mitchell told AAP.

“I’m still getting used to playing footy again … it’s a physical and mental (challenge).

“When you have such a long layoff with such a big injury your body takes a while to adapt and get back up to speed.

“Then there’s the mental hurdles with contact and movement, changing direction, there’s always things like that that you need to overcome.”

By the time Mitchell runs out for the Hawks’ season opener against Brisbane at the MCG on March 22 it will be 555 days between AFL games.

“It’s been a slow progression but I feel like I’m at a point now where I can go out there and play comfortably,” he said.

“Anyone will tell you that with any major injury you just don’t feel 100 per cent yourself like you did before the injury.

“That’s normal and I’m no different.

“I still have minor soreness and bits and pieces, not so much my leg (where it was broken), but just other things related to it.

“But it’s really not too concerning.”

