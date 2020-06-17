Hawks waiting on final O’Meara clearance

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hawthorn's Jaeger O'Meara is expected to face Richmond in round three of the AFL season. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Hawks waiting on final O’Meara clearance

By Shayne Hope

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 09:39:14

Hawthorn vice-captain Jaeger O’Meara is a strong chance to return in Thursday night’s AFL clash with reigning premiers Richmond.

The midfielder suffered a minor fracture above his eye in the Hawks’ first full-contact training session on May 25 back from the COVID-19 shutdown and missed last week’s defeat to Geelong.

He will train on Tuesday and coach Alastair Clarkson said he was confident of being given clearance from club medical staff for O’Meara to play against the Tigers.

“We’re reasonably comfortable that will be the case,” Clarkson said.

“We just need to get the final tick-off later this morning.”

If cleared, O’Meara will be an important inclusion for a Hawthorn midfield that Clarkson conceded was “smacked” by Geelong after halftime.

In the second half at GMHBA Stadium, the Hawks lost contested ball by 31, clearances by 18 and ground balls by 31 – the worst differential since 2018.

“We got smacked around the ball last week and we need to be a lot better in that space,” Clarkson said.

“But that wasn’t just personnel, a lot of it was to do with method and intent.

“Whether Jaeger returns or not, we’d expect that our resolve in that part of the ground needs to be stronger than what it was.”

Hawthorn have lost their past four matches against Richmond over the past three seasons, coinciding with the Tigers’ period of premiership success.

Clarkson expected a midfield led by Tom Mitchell, James Worpel and Shaun Burgoyne to bounce back and give the Hawks a chance to turn their fortunes around at the MCG.

“These guys are proud players and I’d expect some sort of response,” Clarkson said.

“We need a response, to be fair.

“We’re coming up against the premier team from last year and the most dominant side of the last three years.

“If we’re not strong in that space then we’re in for a pretty horrid night.”

Richmond enter the contest seeking their first win since the AFL season restart after their low-scoring draw with Collingwood.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hawks waiting on final O'Meara clearance

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson is "reasonably comfortable" injured vice-captain Jaeger O'Meara will be cleared to take on Richmond in the AFL on Thursday.

virus diseases

NY governor Cuomo gives US Open go- ahead

The US Open will take place between August 31-September 13 after plans were approved by governor of New York Andrew Cuomo.

Australian rules football

AFL Tribunal bans Eagles' McGovern

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern will miss Saturday night's clash with Brisbane after the AFL Tribunal upheld his ban.

rugby league

Knights re-sign Ponga on rich NRL deal

The Newcastle Knights have re-signed star fullback Kalyn Ponga until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

rugby league

Raiders apply to return home to Canberra

The Canberra Raiders are working with officials on returning to GIO Stadium as soon as their round-eight clash with St George Illawarra.

news

health

NSW premier blasts SA 'bubble' exclusion

The NSW premier has criticised South Australia's decision to exclude her state from a travel bubble with WA, NT and Tasmania.

sport

virus diseases

NY governor Cuomo gives US Open go- ahead

The US Open will take place between August 31-September 13 after plans were approved by governor of New York Andrew Cuomo.

world

international relations

North Korea blows up liaison office

North Korea has destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office near the South Korean border in a major setback to relations between the neighbours.