Hazelwood breathes easy on chimney topple

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Energy company Engie says there was no additional asbestos from the Hazelwood chimney demolition. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Hazelwood breathes easy on chimney topple

By Carly Waters

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 14:30:49

No external asbestos was released into the atmosphere when the Hazelwood Power Station’s eight chimneys were demolished, according to site owners Engie.

The chimneys in country Victoria were felled on Monday, with thousands watching via live stream and hundreds gathering to watch safely near Morwell in the Latrobe Valley.

Engie said in a statement on Thursday that environmental monitoring and analysis undertaken by independent hygienists confirmed no external asbestos fibre came from the demolition works.

The results were confirmed using soil samples and airborne asbestos monitors, which were installed at a number of spots around the Hazelwood site.

From a dust perspective, the air quality at the site’s perimeter was rated ‘good’ by the Environment Protection Authority’s AirWatch standards, Engie added.

The area where the chimneys were demolished, between the power station block and the former coal slot bunker, has been designated an asbestos working area while rubble removal works continue.

The Hazelwood owners said appropriate safety precautions were still in place, and the area will be treated with caution until a final inspection once the removal works are complete.

Engie closed the coal-fired power station in March, 2017 after 52 years of production.

Latest sport

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL enjoys biggest ratings in six years

A combined national audience of more than 1.3 million on Thursday watched the NRL become the first Australian sport to emerge out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

A revised broadcast deal for the NRL has been signed off by the Nine Network and Foxtel just hours before the resumption of the 2020 season.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

news

politics

Historian wins Kerr-palace letters appeal

The High Court has ruled in favour of a historian seeking the public release of letters between the Queen and former governor-general John Kerr.

sport

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.