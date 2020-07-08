Discover Australian Associated Press

Residents are locked down after a number of coronavirus cases in the Melbourne tower buildings. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Hazmat suits worn for Melb food delivery

By Ulises Izquierdo

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 12:06:05

Workers in hazmat suits wait at the entrance of a locked down Melbourne tower building to deliver bags of food and toilet paper to thousands of residents stuck in their homes.

Following reports of food left in the foyer and confiscated by emergency services, an operation is in place on Tuesday morning to bring necessities to residents detained in the North Melbourne and Flemington public housing high-rise apartments.

Around 3000 residents were put into a strict lockdown on Saturday after a number of coronavirus cases in the tower buildings.

Neighbours of the tower blocks woke up on Tuesday to a heavier presence of firefighters and ambulance workers in their streets.

Government body agencies have ramped up their response three days into the lockdown, with no clear indication yet of when it will end.

When the lockdown was announced, the state government said it would be for at least five days – but it could last as long as a fortnight, depending on test results.

Police and the health department are also trying to liaise with volunteers that set up an improvised at the AMSSA Centre in Boundary Road to receive food donations.

A temperature check point has been established at the centre, where volunteers have been in conversations with different council and police members to establish a safe procedure for the food delivery after an overwhelming response from the community.

