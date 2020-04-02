Discover Australian Associated Press

SA Premier Steven Marshall won't rule out closing Adelaide Airport amid the COVID-19 crisis. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More SA baggage handlers have COVID-19

By Tim Dornin

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 21:58:25

More coronavirus cases have been confirmed among baggage handlers at Adelaide Airport but health officials have ruled out closing down the airport completely.

Eleven baggage handlers have tested positive with two further cases among family members, taking the cluster of cases associated with the Qantas staff to 13.

More than 100 other people related to the cluster, either fellow workers or close contacts, are also in self-isolation.

The new airport cases are among 30 confirmed across SA on Wednesday, taking the state’s total to 367.

National Pharmacies has confirmed that an employee at a Findon store in Adelaide has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the company says the employee contracted the virus through a link to the Adelaide Airport cluster.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Michael Cusack says the outbreak associated with the airport has prompted a change in testing criteria.

Anyone who has visited the airport in the past 14 days and who has since developed symptoms is now advised to get tested and self-isolate.

But Dr Cusack says health officials have not recommended closing the airport completely.

“We have identified a cluster and we’ve moved very quickly in terms of cleaning and in terms of isolating that cluster,” he said.

“We feel confident the airport is able to continue operations.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Premier Steven Marshall said he would be guided by expert advice and would do anything recommended to ensure the health and safety of South Australians.

“To be very clear, we will take our advice from the health professionals,” Mr Marshall said.

“Whatever advice that is, we’ll put it action straight away, regardless of what it is.”

Transport Workers Union branch secretary Ian Smith said there was worrying evidence that the virus had been allowed to spread among airport staff because of lax systems in place.

“This is very serious as it means Qantas allowed its workers and workers in other companies to become exposed through its own negligence,” he said.

The union has also requested Qantas provide information and documents under workplace health and safety laws regarding the infection of the baggage handlers and has also contacted Adelaide Airport and SafeWork SA over the issue.

Qantas said it was working with SA Health to trace other employees who may have had contact with the baggage handlers, with those workers to be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The airline said it was also working to minimise any disruptions to customers flying in and out of Adelaide although passenger numbers were significantly reduced due to government travel restrictions.

In addition to enhanced cleaning measures introduced at airports and on aircraft, Qantas said it was also conducting extensive cleaning of common areas used by employees in Adelaide.

