More support for at-home SA virus patients

South Australian health officials have vowed to push on with high testing levels for COVID-19 after the end of a two-week blitz.

Over the past fortnight, 19,500 people have been checked for the coronavirus in a bid to unearth cases lurking in the wider community.

The blitz has taken total tests in SA since February to more than 55,000.

So far there’s been limited community transition with only seven cases having no obvious link to travel or other infections.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said people would continue to be invited to go directly to virus testing stations across Adelaide and regional SA if they had any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Professor Spurrier said testing would be expanded to anyone experiencing a loss of taste and smell which have emerged as possible early signs of COVID-19.

Plans were also being put in place to test specific groups of people, starting with health and aged care workers.

Premier Steven Marshall said the government had always maintained that in order to flatten the coronavirus curve, South Australia had to “test, test, test”.

“And that’s exactly and precisely what has happened,” he said.

No new cases were diagnosed in SA on Thursday with the state now going eight days without a new infection.

Of the 438 cases confirmed so far, 96 per cent are now considered recovered.

Only 14 cases are still considered active and three people remain in the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

None of those are in intensive care with a 68-year-old man previously listed as critical moved to a ward on Thursday.

Patients still recovering at home will now be monitored by a new dedicated team of GPs and nurses.

Those diagnosed will receive phone calls from nurses checking on symptoms each day.

Patients will also be assessed on how they are coping at home and can organise extra consultations with GPs.

The services will be available to the 699 Australians repatriated from India last week who currently quarantining in two Adelaide hotels, though none have tested positive so far.

Across the two teams, 40 specialist GPs and a flexible roster of nurses will provide the care.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said all patients deserved to receive the best medical support available.

“Keeping patients connected to a healthcare professional every day ensures that anyone whose symptoms worsen is immediately identified and provided further treatment and support,” he said.