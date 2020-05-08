Qld home visits in time for Mother’s Day

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says restrictions will ease on Mother's Day. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld home visits in time for Mother’s Day

By Sonia Kohlbacher

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 10:43:13

Families of up to five people will be able to visit other Queensland homes just in time for Mother’s Day. 

But you won’t be able to hug your mum just yet. 

From Sunday, members of the same household will be able go to another as the number of active COVID-19 continues to drop and new diagnoses remain low. 

“There (are) a lot of mums out there who’d love to see one household in the morning and another in the afternoon and another in the evening. That could happen,” Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said on Thursday.

“But they can’t all go at the same time.”  

Hugs are a no-go. 

“When you go and visit, because we all want to keep our mums safe – I know I do – it’s a good idea to just delay those hugs until we get all through this,” Dr Young added.

However, Dr Young is still urging everyone to maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly and stay home if they feel sick. 

“I can’t stress that enough,” she added.

“If everyone does that, if all five million Queenslanders do that, we will be able to steadily move towards a more normal society.”

Just 50 people are yet to recover from the virus and two more diagnoses were confirmed on the Gold Coast overnight, bringing the state’s total to 1045.

Dr Young wants more people to come forward for testing even if symptoms are minor, but believes testing has slowed because of a general lack of illness in the community. 

Some regional communities are experiencing sporadic shortages of the flu vaccine after a surge in demand. 

Meanwhile, Dr Young said the cruise liner industry has to work hard to make their ships safer for passengers after five of six Queensland’s death were directly related to cruising ships.

When asked if she would take a cruise, she responded: “Not with the current arrangements but I suspect a lot of people wouldn’t.”

“A lot of work has to be done by the cruise ship industry before people will feel safe and be able to return.

“I think it will be difficult for the cruise line industry to reassure people so they need to start that work now.”

On Thursday, the state government will meet with representatives of the hospitality and tourism industry in the first stage of planning out of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Latest sport

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

rugby league

ARLC revise flu shot waiver for players

The ARL Commission has revised their vaccination waiver to allow NRL players to play if they refuse to get a flu shot but will be banned if they don't sign.

rugby league

NRL players banned from Mother's Day visit

NRL players not living with their parents will be unable to visit family on Mother's Day under the league's biosecurity measures.

Australian rules football

SA, WA clubs prepare for AFL away games

South Australia and Western Australia's clubs could resume the AFL season with long runs of interstate games because of the two states' border restrictions.

rugby league

V'landys set for RLPA talks over flu shot

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to enter talks with the RLPA to encourage players to agree to flu shots ahead of the NRL's May 28 restart.

news

politics

Coalition 'deserves uppercut': Littleproud

Andrew Constance has been stripped of his role as NSW Leader of the House over the Eden-Monaro debacle, while a coalition leader has criticised his own team.

sport

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

world

virus diseases

Splits emerge as countries ease lockdowns

Moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns have produced opposing factions in many countries as opinions diverge on the method of returning to normal.