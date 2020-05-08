Qld home visits in time for Mother’s Day

Families of up to five people will be able to visit other Queensland homes just in time for Mother’s Day.

But you won’t be able to hug your mum just yet.

From Sunday, members of the same household will be able go to another as the number of active COVID-19 continues to drop and new diagnoses remain low.

“There (are) a lot of mums out there who’d love to see one household in the morning and another in the afternoon and another in the evening. That could happen,” Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said on Thursday.

“But they can’t all go at the same time.”

Hugs are a no-go.

“When you go and visit, because we all want to keep our mums safe – I know I do – it’s a good idea to just delay those hugs until we get all through this,” Dr Young added.

However, Dr Young is still urging everyone to maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly and stay home if they feel sick.

“I can’t stress that enough,” she added.

“If everyone does that, if all five million Queenslanders do that, we will be able to steadily move towards a more normal society.”

Just 50 people are yet to recover from the virus and two more diagnoses were confirmed on the Gold Coast overnight, bringing the state’s total to 1045.

Dr Young wants more people to come forward for testing even if symptoms are minor, but believes testing has slowed because of a general lack of illness in the community.

Some regional communities are experiencing sporadic shortages of the flu vaccine after a surge in demand.

Meanwhile, Dr Young said the cruise liner industry has to work hard to make their ships safer for passengers after five of six Queensland’s death were directly related to cruising ships.

When asked if she would take a cruise, she responded: “Not with the current arrangements but I suspect a lot of people wouldn’t.”

“A lot of work has to be done by the cruise ship industry before people will feel safe and be able to return.

“I think it will be difficult for the cruise line industry to reassure people so they need to start that work now.”

On Thursday, the state government will meet with representatives of the hospitality and tourism industry in the first stage of planning out of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

