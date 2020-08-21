Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Bupa is again deferring premium increases for anyone on JobSeeker or JobKeeper payments. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Health insurers offer coronavirus lifeline

By AAP

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 15:28:46

Australia’s two largest health insurers are throwing fresh financial lifelines to those hardest hit by coronavirus, after facing calls to stall upcoming premium hikes.

Bupa will enforce another six-month deferral on premium increases for anyone on JobSeeker or JobKeeper payments.

Medibank is offering discounts to all Victorians affected by lockdowns but not receiving government payments.

Both insurers claim to have offered customers more than $185 million in financial support since the pandemic kicked off.

Earlier this week, the Morrison government was urged to reject looming premium hikes.

“The Private Health Insurance Act gives the Minister for Health the power to reject premium increases that would be contrary to the public interest,” Labor frontbencher Chris Bowen said.

“Greg Hunt must now explain why another 2.92 per cent average increase in October would be in the public interest – or cancel that increase altogether.”

HBF has already canned all of its 2020 increases.

Hospital treatment membership fell by 30,174 people in the year to June 2020, taking hospital coverage as a share of population from 44.3 per cent to 43.6 per cent.

Hospital membership for the 20-49 age group fell by 55,646 people due to worsening affordability and fewer young people seeing value for money.

The Australian Medical Association has called for the October federal budget to include reforms to improve the affordability and value of private health insurance.

Catholic Health Australia says lifetime health cover – penalties to the cost of private health coverage added each year after turning 30 – should instead be incurred after the age of 35.

The policy is designed to attract younger people to insurance early, so they don’t pay more later.

The Australian Private Hospitals Association said the government should restore the health insurance rebate to 30 per cent for low-income households, as well as adjust the lifetime health cover settings.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to announce grand-final host next week

The AFL could confirm the host ground of this year's grand final as early as Tuesday, with the 2020 decider likely to be played at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Flag absence shattering: GWS star Williams

Shattered GWS star Zac Williams says it's not OK that he and other indigenous people need to ask permission to use the Aboriginal flag.

rugby league

NRL won't have crusher tackle assessment

Ricky Stuart claims players staying down is rife in the NRL but master coach Wayne Bennett says offenders only have themselves to blame if tackles are suspect.

rugby league

Niukore charged over NRL crusher tackle

Marata Niukore faces a possible two-match NRL ban after the Parramatta forward was charged for a crusher tackle during the Eels' win over Melbourne.

golf

Australian Davis leads US PGA Tour event

He was the lowest-ranked Australian to make the FedExCup playoffs but Cameron Davis holds a share of the lead after the first round of the Northern Trust Open.

news

politics

States stand firm on border restrictions

State premiers are refusing to budge on border restrictions despite renewed pleas from the prime minister and increasingly desperate business owners.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to announce grand-final host next week

The AFL could confirm the host ground of this year's grand final as early as Tuesday, with the 2020 decider likely to be played at the Gabba.

world

politics

Biden will 'overcome season of darkness'

Joe Biden has promised action on coronavirus, social security, racism and climate change in his speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.