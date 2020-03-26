Health precautions for Qld council poll

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Organisers of the Queensland local elections have issued health advice for voters. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Health precautions for Qld council poll

By Michael Doyle

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 16:20:50

QUEENSLAND’S ELECTORAL COMMISSION HAS REVISED PROCEDURES TO MAKE VOTING IN LOCAL BODY ELECTIONS SAFE  AND DOCTORS RECOMMEND OTHER PRECAUTIONS AGAINST COVID-19

WHAT HAS BEEN DONE?

* Those attending 1100 polling stations around the state from 8am on Saturday will be issued with hand sanitiser along with extra pencils but can also bring their own.

* Tables and other surfaces will be wiped down regularly, booths and screens positioned to maintain 1.5m of separation and only 100 people allowed inside at a time.

WHAT ABOUT EARLY VOTING?

* By the time 8am on Saturday comes, more than one third of Queenslanders will have voted

* An unprecedented 570,000 postal voting applications were lodged while 26,000 people registered to vote by phone. 

* Early polling booths were opened on March 16, with voting open until 9pm in the lead-up to election day.

WHAT IS THE HEALTH ADVICE?

* “Anyone who is sick should not be going to vote, at least in person. Second of all – people should keep their distance, and third of all – probably if the voting area is full of people, perhaps come back later.” – Australia’s deputy chief health officer Professor Paul Kelly.   

* “We are recommending that those who have face masks to wear them when they are at the polling stations.” – Australian Medical Association’s Queensland branch president Dr Dilip Dhupelia    

Latest sport

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

rugby league

Richardson walks away from South Sydney

Shane Richardson has quit as South Sydney's general manager of football in a bid to slash running costs at the NRL club.

news

health

School's out in more states to slow virus

Leaders are looking at tougher restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus but health officials caution the effects won't be seen for at least a week.

sport

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

world

politics

US Senate passes $US2 trillion relief bill

A $US2 trillion stimulus package to help workers and industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak has been passed unanimously by the US Senate.