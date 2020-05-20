Health records targeted in hack attack

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The MyHealth online records were the target of a failed hacking attack. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Health records targeted in hack attack

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 11:32:49

The online health records of Australians were targeted by hackers this year but no personal information was stolen.

The Australian Digital Health Agency, which runs the MyHealth digital records system, has told politicians there were two potential data breaches in the current financial year.

In one case, it brought in the Australian Cyber Security Centre along with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner to investigate a hacking attempt.

“Somebody tried to hack our system, so the external perimeter of our system,” the agency’s national health chief information officer Ronan O’Connor told a parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday.

“I want to assure the committee that there was no access into the MyHealth record in any way whatsoever, no health information or personal sensitive information was accessed.”

Mr O’Connor said the government hadn’t been able to identify who was behind the hack.

The second data breach investigated turned out to be related to someone who was in fact receiving medical treatment at the facility involved.

Latest sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

NRL to reconsider Warriors' loan players

The ARL Commission will discuss at a meeting next week whether exemptions can be made for the Warriors to have loan players added to their injury-hit NRL squad.

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

Australian rules football

Eagles search for AFL hub positives

West Coast are resigned to spending at least a month in their Queensland hub and are ready for the hurdles it presents in their quest for AFL premiership glory.

news

politics

Interstate tension over virus border rules

NSW has relaxed restrictions on tourists travelling to regional parts of the state but Queensland is sticking with hard border closures.

sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.