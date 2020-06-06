Police threaten fines for rally organisers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Protest organisers say the need to decry racism outweighs the risk of exposure to coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Police threaten fines for rally organisers

By Ulises Izquierdo

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 15:54:15

Organisers of Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter rally could face police fines under coronavirus rules, as authorities continue to ask protesters not to attend Melbourne’s civil rights protest.

Thousands of protesters are expected at the rally on Saturday, and Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton says if that happens, each organiser will be fined $1651 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Police previously have said they are unlikely to fine individual protesters who attend the rally.

“We will be issuing infringements to the organisers if this goes ahead and if it’s greater than 20 people in breach of the chief health officer guidelines,” Mr Patton said. 

“They (guidelines) are in place to prevent the spread of this disease.”

The protest is one of a number to be held around Australia in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

It will be held outside Victoria’s Parliament House.

Claiming there were other ways to make the important point of showing support for the cause, Premier Daniel Andrews urged Victorians not go to the protest.

“Big events are not allowed. Big events are not safe. Big events will do nothing but spread the virus,” he told reporters on Friday.

“This is not an ordinary Saturday in June, we’re on the midst of a global pandemic.”

The warnings came after Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said those attending would be at risk and would pose a health threat to the broader community.

Prof Sutton admitted transmission levels in the state were at extremely low levels, but noted the chances of the virus spreading are higher in a crowd.

“I understand the passions that people will have in relation to this and the desire to protest, but my focus has always been on the health and wellbeing of people, and that includes for the protesters themselves.”

The organisers realise the health threat, but argue the need to stand up at Saturday’s event overrides that concern.

They are doing what they can to help minimise risks and are working with health services to distribute masks and hand sanitiser before and during the event.

Protesters have also been encouraged to self quarantine for a few weeks afterwards.

“The risk is great, I don’t deny that. I am an at-risk person,” indigenous academic Marcia Langton told ABC Radio.

“I do appeal to everybody to wear masks and social distance at the protest. But at the same time, every time an Aboriginal person goes out on the street we are at risk.”

The planned protest comes as rallies about police violence against black Americans are being held across the US in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Organisers would “feel pretty bad” if the event led to a spike to COVID-19 cases, but said Melbourne wasn’t alone in holding the rallies.

Latest sport

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

news

politics

Court saves Sydney rally for black lives

Many thousands have rallied in Sydney CBD to stop Aboriginal deaths in custody after an appeal court's last-minute decision to authorise the public gathering

sport

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

world

politics

Trade minister rejects China racism claim

The Chinese government has warned of "an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia".