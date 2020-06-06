Police threaten fines for rally organisers

Organisers of Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter rally could face police fines under coronavirus rules, as authorities continue to ask protesters not to attend Melbourne’s civil rights protest.

Thousands of protesters are expected at the rally on Saturday, and Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton says if that happens, each organiser will be fined $1651 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Police previously have said they are unlikely to fine individual protesters who attend the rally.

“We will be issuing infringements to the organisers if this goes ahead and if it’s greater than 20 people in breach of the chief health officer guidelines,” Mr Patton said.

“They (guidelines) are in place to prevent the spread of this disease.”

The protest is one of a number to be held around Australia in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

It will be held outside Victoria’s Parliament House.

Claiming there were other ways to make the important point of showing support for the cause, Premier Daniel Andrews urged Victorians not go to the protest.

“Big events are not allowed. Big events are not safe. Big events will do nothing but spread the virus,” he told reporters on Friday.

“This is not an ordinary Saturday in June, we’re on the midst of a global pandemic.”

The warnings came after Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said those attending would be at risk and would pose a health threat to the broader community.

Prof Sutton admitted transmission levels in the state were at extremely low levels, but noted the chances of the virus spreading are higher in a crowd.

“I understand the passions that people will have in relation to this and the desire to protest, but my focus has always been on the health and wellbeing of people, and that includes for the protesters themselves.”

The organisers realise the health threat, but argue the need to stand up at Saturday’s event overrides that concern.

They are doing what they can to help minimise risks and are working with health services to distribute masks and hand sanitiser before and during the event.

Protesters have also been encouraged to self quarantine for a few weeks afterwards.

“The risk is great, I don’t deny that. I am an at-risk person,” indigenous academic Marcia Langton told ABC Radio.

“I do appeal to everybody to wear masks and social distance at the protest. But at the same time, every time an Aboriginal person goes out on the street we are at risk.”

The planned protest comes as rallies about police violence against black Americans are being held across the US in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Organisers would “feel pretty bad” if the event led to a spike to COVID-19 cases, but said Melbourne wasn’t alone in holding the rallies.