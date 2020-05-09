Health workers confident in virus response

Healthcare professionals are now extremely confident in Australia’s ability to handle the coronavirus, a rapid turnaround in just one month.

More than 90 per cent of healthcare workers surveyed in April believe Australia is up for the fight, up from just 40 per cent in March.

The surge in confidence is overwhelmingly driven by Australians complying with social restrictions.

Half of surgeons say they have been left with no patients to treat while just 43 per cent of respondents to the TKW poll are worried about a second wave of infections.

When it comes to easing restrictions, healthcare workers are most in favour of letting people see their families again.

Allowing Australians to undergo elective surgeries and visit parks are the next priorities.

Respondents back the government’s coronavirus tracing app but say strict hygeine measures, self-isolation and travel bans are far more effective.

Four in five practitioners are satisfied with government responses at both the state and federal levels.

The number one piece of advice healthcare workers have for Australians is to keep following social distancing measures.

Labor says Australia’s mental health system will need a “revolution” as a result of the pandemic.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen says tinkering around the edges will not fix the system.

“We need a complete step change, a revolution, not an evolution when it comes to mental health,” he said.

Mr Bowen wants the number of government-subsidised mental health sessions to double from 10 to 20 per year.

A recent Productivity Commission report found mental health costs the Australian economy $500 million per day.

It recommended the government provide more funding for the sector, a call that has been regularly echoed by advocates during the recent bushfire crisis as well as the coronavirus.